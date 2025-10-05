Sharma exits, blames consistency gap

HARARE. When coach Abhay Sharma walked out to meet the Cricket Cranes by the poolside of Crest Lodge - the team hotel in Harare on Saturday night, the mood was somber.

Uganda had just finished fifth at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, missing out on one of two coveted continental tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

For a team that arrived as pre-tournament favourites, the loss – primarily - to Tanzania in the group stage was heartbreaking.

In the aftermath of it all, then came Sharma’s decision. After seven minutes of a heartfelt address, the 54-year-old Indian tactician told his players he was stepping down as Head Coach of the Cricket Cranes. It was the end of an 18-month reign filled with milestones, heartbreaks, triumphs, and wit.

Memories linger on

Sharma spoke slowly, occasionally choking on emotion. He recalled left-armer Henry Ssenyondo’s spell against Italy, Dinesh Nakrani’s six-hitting in Hong Kong, Juma Miyaji’s six-wicket haul against Tanzania in Kowloon, Cosmas Kyewuta’s gun-fielding and Frank Nsubuga’s miserly World Cup overs among others events.

“I’ve been hard on you these last 18 months, but it was never personal. It was always to push you higher,” he said. Before leaving, he handed every player a framed photo of their family. “These are the people who care about you most. Play for them.”

Team Manager Charles Waiswa delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the players, describing Sharma as “a mentor who taught us a lot and gave us belief.”

Record & legacy

Sharma’s Uganda delivered unforgettable highs: he was the main man in the dugout at the Pear of Africa’s first-ever World Cup appearance, two unbeaten tours (South Africa 2024, POA T20I Series 2025), and a remarkable 17-match unbeaten T20 run stretching from July 2024 to August 2025 — a global feat of sorts.

Overall, he departs with a 70.37% win rate: 38 wins, 16 losses, and three abandoned matches. Uganda also sits top of the ICC Challenge League B standings with 18 points, unbeaten, and in prime position to push for One Day International (ODI) status in 2026.

Why he stepped down

Sharma admitted that his availability had been a recurring challenge. “I couldn’t be in Uganda for as long as the team required. Coaching is not just about match days, it’s about working with young players daily, building structures, and sharpening skills. This team needs someone who can dedicate more time on the ground.”

He urged UCA to continue investing in infrastructure and wider player development: “Uganda has the talent. What it needs now are better facilities, deeper player pools, and sustained pathways.”

Yet he insisted he would always remain available in an advisory capacity: “My phone is always on. Call me anytime, wherever I am. Uganda is my second home.”

Sharma, aged 56, leaves Uganda with his name firmly etched in the country’s cricketing history. Not just for wins and losses, but for the belief he gave a nation — that the Cricket Cranes could stand tall on the world stage.

UGANDA COACHES ROTA

For The Last Decade

· Steve Tikolo (2016–2019)

· Laurence Mahatlane (2020–2022)

· Jackson Ogwang (Interim, 2023)

· Abhay Sharma (2024–2025)

SHARMA - SELECTED CHRONOLOGY

April 2024 – Tour of Sri Lanka (0–6, T20s)

June 2024 – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (1 win, 3 losses)

Sept 2024 – PNG ODI Series (2–2)

Oct 2024 – Tour of South Africa (6–0 sweep)

Nov 2024 – Challenge League B Uganda leg (4 wins, 1 abandoned)

Dec 2024 – ILT20 Continent Cup - Africa (9-0 sweep)

Feb 2025 – Challenge League B Hong Kong leg (4 wins, 1 abandoned)

Aug 2025 – POA Series (6–0 sweep)

Sept–Oct 2025 – Africa Qualifier (3 wins, 2 losses)

CV Snapshot – Abhay Sharma

· Former First-Class cricketer & wicketkeeper-batsman

· Fielding Coach, India A & U-19s; India Women

· Head Coach, Delhi Ranji Trophy Team (2022)

· Head Coach, Rest of India (Irani Trophy winners 2017/18)

· Head Coach, India B (Deodar Trophy & Challenger Trophy winners 2019)