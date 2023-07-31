Show of mediocrity buries Uganda’s World Cup hopes

Uganda’s luckless campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier came to an end here in Dar es Salam on a low note over the weekend.

The back-to-back World Cup dream for the Baby Cricket Cranes was buried with a painful one-wicket loss to lowly rated Sierra Leone at the Dar Gymkhana Cricket Ground to wrap up the 2022 African representatives weeklong show of mediocrity.

Uganda batted first, and for the first time reached three figures in the tournament scoring 137 all out in 49.3 overs after skipper Fahad Mutagana won the toss and elected to bat.

Captain stands out

It was Mutagana, who played with purpose, scoring 48 from 92 balls including 2 sixes after the openers Ronald Omara (18 off 62) and Gerald Olipa (26 off 79) dug deep in their coffers for a 40-run partnership that laid a platform which the other Ugandan batters didn’t capitalize on as they let left-arm Raymond Coker to script the first hat-trick of the tournament in his spell of 4 for 22.

Sierra Leone’s chase was anchored by their opening bowler and captain of the day George Sesay (3 for 33), who came out of the hut first up and played an innings of his lifetime – facing a basket of 106 balls for a solid knock of 37 runs.

Uganda recovered with Mutagana (3 for 20), Yunus Sowobi (2/24) and Pius Oloka (2 for 32) but their inability to knock off the last wicket partnership of Ibrahim Sesay (14*) and tail-ender Aliya Kamara (11*) sunk them deep into the ocean and forthwith out of contention.

The last wicket scored the needed winning 21 runs and coupled with the 21 runs in extras that Uganda gifted the opposition clearly spelt Uganda’s troubles throughout the week.

“The boys batted well but they refused to fight in the field. We go back home with tough lessons learned from here. We wanted to qualify but we never really got going in the tourney. Inshallah, we will be back stronger,” said Mutagana at the post-match presentation where Coker (20 of 51) was adjudged Player of the Match.

Blunt speaking

Coach Emmanuel Isaneez took the blame and highlighted the need for Uganda to rethink their strategies and re-organise the structures back home in Uganda.

“It has been a learning tourney for us. As a coaching department, we believe we have a lot to do when we go back home especially with the changing of structures. We expected a lot coming here and nothing has happened in our favour and we cannot do anything about it. Now we have to rely on Tanzania to beat Sierra Leone for us to avoid relegation to Africa Division II at this level,” said Isaneez without mincing words.

By press time, Uganda were watching the clash between Tanzania and Sierra Leone at the University of Dar es Salaam praying that the hosts win so that they stay in Africa Division I. Unbeaten Namibia will represent Africa at the World Cup alongside Test-playing nations South Africa and Zimbabwe.

ICC U-19 MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

UGANDA’S FULL RESULTS

Namibia 25/0 in 7 Uganda 0/0 in 0

Match Abandoned

Uganda 69/10 Nigeria 39/10

Uganda won by 30 runs

Tanzania 48/10 Uganda 49/7

Uganda won by 3 wickets

Kenya 79/10 Uganda 55/10

Kenya won by 24 runs

Uganda 137/10 Sierra Leone 138/9

Sierra Leone won by 1 wicket

POINTS TABLE

M W L N/R TIE PTS NRR

1. NAMIBIA 4 3 0 1 0 7 1.9962

2. KENYA 5 3 1 1 0 7 0.0191

3. UGANDA 5 2 2 1 0 5 0.3431

4. SIERRA LEONE 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.1276

5. NIGERIA 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.4510