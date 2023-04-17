Soroti City castle Wanderers

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for three of the challengers of this year’s National Women’s Twenty20 Cricket League.

Tornado Bees look like their house is not yet in order as they surrendered a walkover to defending champions Aziz Damani – a sign that the fixture came a little too early for them with many of their desired logistics not in place.

For Aziz Damani, their eagerness to start where they left off last season was curtailed with their players not able to show early hunger after Tornado Bees’ 11th hour forfeiture notice.

Tough luck

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, Wanderers ran into a well-oiled machine – Soroti City and could hardly blame themselves after going down twice; 7 wickets and 19 runs, to the latter.

“Yes, we were competitive but we didn’t hit our targets as a team,” confessed Wanderers and Victoria Pearls batting all-rounder Rita Musamali who scored a total of eight runs in her two innings and didn’t pick up a wicket in seven overs on the day.

“We needed to score 110-120 runs in the first game but we got only 72. And in the second we had too many dot balls and pressure piled in the end. They reigned because of their superior bowling attack and they took all their catches.”

For Soroti City, they relied heavily on two players; a batting all-rounder in Patricia Timong and a big-hitting opening bowler in Irene Alumo to script their victories and steer clear atop the log with a flawless return of eight points from four outings thus far.

Timong was a thorn in the flesh of Wanderers with bowling picking two wickets for one run in two overs as Wanderers crumbled for 72 and then scoring a run-a-ball 12 as Soroti City cantered to a 7-wicket triumph with 29 balls to spare in the morning.

Solid partnerships

In the afternoon, Soroti captain Phiona Egaru Kulume (30 runs off 43 balls) didn’t have luck with the toss but she dug deep with the bat after her team toiled at 60 for 3 in 13 overs. She featured prominently in a 44-run partnership for the fourth stand with Player of the Match Alumo, who blitzed 22 runs off just 11 balls including two boundaries and two sixes as Soroti City set 114.

Alumo returned with the new ball to unsettle Sam Walusimbi’s brigade – her two overs going for only three runs but more importantly castling the scalp of Janet Nakiranda (2 off 10) who had top scored for Wanderers with 12 in the first game.

From then on Wanderers were chasing the game and despite unbeaten knocks of Mary Akello (29 off 45) and Sarah Walaza (22 off 11), it was a little too late for the hosts who lost by 19 runs.

“The day went as we planned. We bowled well in the morning game and managed to string together two solid partnerships (Alumo and Janet Mbabazi) which I featured in for the second game win. Also young Timong took super catches even off her bowling to give us the initiative. Her performance was the turning point,” said Kulume.

The league takes a break to pave way for the Victoria Pearls participation in the second edition of the Victoria Series involving five nations; Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates and Uganda.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

Weekend Results

Wanderers 72/10 Soroti City 74/3

(Soroti City won by 7 wickets)

Soroti City 114/4 Wanderers 95/5

(Soroti City won by 19 runs)

Tornado Bees vs. Aziz Damani