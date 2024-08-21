Soroti City grab second Women's T20 League title

Soroti City cemented their dominance in Ugandan women’s cricket by securing their second consecutive Women's T20 League title, defeating Olila Cricket Club by 16 runs in a gripping final at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The match played on August 17 between two franchises of Soroti Cricket Academy was a display of nerves and skill, with Soroti City emerging victorious despite a spirited challenge from Olila’s young and promising squad.

Olila, entering the final unbeaten, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Soroti City, undeterred, began steadily, with the pre-final’s most talked about player Proscovia Alako leading the charge.

Alako’s explosive 43 runs off just 22 balls, including three towering sixes, not only entertained but proved crucial in setting a competitive total of 125/6.

Captain Janet Mbabazi added 18 runs and her team’s authoritative total was aided by Olila’s butter fingers that saw a handful of catches put down and sloppy ground work gift easy runs to Soroti City.

Slow chase

In pursuit of the target, Olila struggled to find their rhythm early on, managing only 37 runs in the first 10 overs.

The top order’s lack of urgency put immense pressure on the middle and lower order. Despite a valiant 42-run partnership between captain Phiona Kulume (32) and Victoria Pearls international Malisa Ariokot (33), Olila fell short, finishing at 109/8, just 16 runs shy of victory.

Proof of potential

The match highlighted the growing strength of Olila’s young squad, who pushed their more experienced counterparts to the brink, especially at the back-end of the match.

Their show was proof of potential, signaling that it may not be long before they add to their last national T20 title, which they won in 2017.

Soroti City, on the other hand, continues to dominate, showcasing why they remain a formidable force in the league.

Their back-to-back titles underscore their consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

Oyella’s moment

As Soroti City pocketed Shs2m from Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) as prize money and Alako scooped the Player of Match (POTM) gong, there were bigger individual accolades notched.

Teddy Oyella of Tornado Bees clinched the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award with an impressive 696 points, showcasing her all-round prowess throughout the season.

Stephanie Nampiina from Jinja SS earned the Best Batter accolade, amassing 215 runs with her powerful batting.

Meanwhile, Naome Amongin of Soroti City was named the Best Bowler with 12 wickets.

Their performances certainly had their naysayers in check and national selectors pondering.

UCA Women’s T20 League

Result - Final

Soroti City 125/6 Olila CC 109/8

Soroti City won by 16 runs

Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player

Teddy Oyella (Tornado Bees) 696 points

Best Batter

Stephanie Nampiina (Jinja SS) 215 runs

Best Bowler