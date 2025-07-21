Spinner Nsubuga leaves Kenya dazed

It will require something spectacular to stop hosts Uganda at the ongoing Pearl of Africa (POA) Twenty20 Series at the lakeside Oval in Entebbe.

The Cricket Cranes under new captain Juma Miyaji will pursue a fourth win in a row this afternoon when they meet Nigeria’s Yellow Greens following a 28-run victory over Kenya on Monday.

The contest against Kenya dubbed the ‘Migingo Derby’ always goes down to small margins. Defending a total of 158 irrespective of a slow start, Uganda relied on veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga’s spell of 3/10 and a maiden in three overs took the wheels early off Kenya’s chase.

The 44-year-old right-arm spinner Nsubuga dismissed Kenya’s opener Dhiren Gondaria and Tanzeel Sheikh on successive balls in the second over, leaving them 9-2 after 10 balls and later 12-3 at 3.4 overs.

“I bowl in a power play situation. It is about staying calm, keeping your lines and sticking to your plans,” Nsubuga reacted after picking up his man-of-match award.

And notwithstanding former captain Rakep Patel’s quick half-ton of 58 runs off 49 balls, Surkdeep Singh (12 off 24) and Sachin Gill (30 off 12), Kenya fell short thanks to contributions from Cosmas Kyewuta (3/21) and left-arm orthodox bowler Alpesh Ramjani (1/19).

Uganda had dug deep earlier too with the bat. A recovery calibrated by a third wicket-stand of 76 runs between Raghav Dhawan (41 runs off 39 balls) and Robinson Obuya (40 off 48) from an early slump of 22-2 after 13 balls proved pivotal.

Miyaji took on rare responsibility with the bat as he put a coating of 19 runs off eight balls while Dinesh Nakrani made an unbeaten 24 runs off 14 balls to help Uganda to 157-5 after the allotted overs.

“We didn’t start well. We lost two quick wickets but managed to execute in the middle,” said the 22-year-old opening bowler.

Boasting of a 100 percent record after three matches, the confidence is high for Uganda ahead of the second round-robin match against Nigeria, who yesterday were bowled out for 58 runs before losing to UAE by seven wickets.

“The momentum is running well. We love winning. Boys are executing their skills and we are good to go,” added Miyaji. In the first tournament meeting, Uganda beat Nigeria by 77 runs with a 39-ball 58* half-century from Obuya on Friday.

Obuya may likely move up the order to open the innings with Shrideep Mangela to allow Calvin Watuwa come in at four, in place of left-hand opener Ronald Lutaaya, who now has three ducks in his last four T20Is.

With the ball, youngster Matthew Musinguzi may pave the way for fellhis 19-year-old buddy Joseph Baguma and Nsubuga for 21-year-old Innocent Mwebaze.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

RESULTS

Nigeria 58/10 UAE 59/3

UAE won by 7 wickets

Uganda 157/5 Kenya 129/7

Uganda won by 28 runs

FIXTURES - TUESDAY JULY, 21

Kenya vs. Namibia A, 9.30am