Sri Lanka Tour will stand Cricket Cranes in good stead

Coach Abhay Sharma finds the glass half full rather than half empty as the Cricket Cranes concluded their 15-day Tour of Sri Lanka with a noteworthy three-wicket victory over a formidable Sri Lanka Army side on May 9. The Uganda XI, having won the toss, elected to bowl at the Sri Lankan Army Sixth Division Regiment Artillery Brigade Base Oval in Panagoda.

Played on a Test Cricket-like surface that offered palpable assistance to the bowlers, the match resulted in a low-scoring affair, with Uganda chasing down the required 125 runs in 19.3 overs. In the first match at the same venue, Uganda was dismissed for 110, only for the hosts to crawl over the line at 116 for 5 in 17.2 overs, securing a five-wicket triumph. Internationals Thisara Perera (40 off 35) and Shehan Fernando (38 off 30) got the hosts home.

For the fans, victory is paramount, especially considering Uganda's previous tour where they failed to secure any wins from a seven-match outing. With two wins from five Twenty20s on this last tour, the scorecard certainly makes for better reading.

Training continues

However, Sharma's technical bench will be primarily pleased with the tour due to the increased number of training days and the coach's enhanced interaction with the players on an individual basis. This tour also marked the first time the technical team, including Namibian legend Craig Williams, the team consultant, worked together.

"We have been working on team chemistry and combinations," explained coach Sharma. "We're aiming for each player to fulfill their role and find their place within the team. Additionally, we want the players to perform without fear of failure. Interestingly, the bowlers have impressed more than the batsmen on this tour. We'll continue to fine-tune our approach during the remaining days in Kampala."

As the June 1-29 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA approaches, the team gained valuable night experience in Colombo and is set to recreate the same atmosphere at the Kinetic Sports Arena. Scheduled sessions under the floodlights at the Mawanda Road-based facility will further prepare the team for the challenges ahead.

Uganda’s Tour of Sri Lanka

Tour Scorecard

Won: 2 (1 in Galle & Colombo apiece)

Lost: 3 (2 in Galle & 1 in Colombo)

UGANDA’S FULL SCHEDULE FOR ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024:

Tuesday, June 4 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. Afghanistan, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Thursday, June 6 – 2:30 AM:

Uganda vs. Papua New Guinea, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Sunday, June 9 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. West Indies, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Saturday, June 15 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. New Zealand, Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago