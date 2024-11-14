Ssenyondo spin completes ‘Italian Job’

Cricket Cranes continued their unbeaten streak in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup (CWC) Challenge League B with a hard-fought 24-run victory over Italy, thanks to a remarkable performance from left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo.

The win leaves Uganda at the top of the standings, having successfully defended their total of 254 to notch up yet another win on home soil and set early pace in their pursuit of One Day International (ODI) status which also sets them in good stead on the road to the 2027 World Cup that will be hosted on the African continent.

Cautious start

Uganda’s innings started slowly, with the first seven overs yielding just 17 runs amidst 32 dot balls, reflecting a cautious approach. Although struggling to gain early momentum, the home side found some stability with a steady partnership of 49 runs from Raghav Dhawan (46) and Shrideep Mangela (27), taking Uganda to 69-2 by the 20th over.

Their calculated patience paid off as Dhawan, along with Brian Masaba, kept the scoreboard ticking with a 32-run stand, while the lower middle order, particularly Riazat Ali Shah (57 off 55) and Dinesh Nakrani (58 off 47), ignited the innings with a crucial 97-run partnership.

With late boundaries and singles keeping the scoreboard moving, Uganda set a target of 255 at an achievable run rate, just over five runs per over. Italy, however, appeared poised to chase down the score, racing to 115-1 and seemingly on track to steal the game.

Italian job

Enter Ssenyondo. The left-arm spinner delivered a masterful spell, capitalising on the Italian batting collapse, which saw them lose their remaining nine wickets for just 115 runs. His deceptive lines and lengths, backed by sharp fielding, dismantled Italy’s batting lineup, ensuring Uganda held onto their winning record.

Italy’s batters succumbed to pressure and Ssenyondo’s consistency and Alpesh Ramjani (5/69), with Uganda’s bowlers allowing only seven runs in extras compared to Italy’s 23, a difference that highlighted the fine margins of the game.

Ssenyondo, awarded Player of the Match (POTM), said, “They were flying high at 115, but we always knew we were one wicket away from making things happen. That wicket came to me. The lines and lengths were crucial, and as a bowling unit, we backed each other up. It was a special spell and special award for me.”

Kudos to Uganda

Italy’s captain Marcus Campopiano acknowledged Uganda’s effective game plan; “Uganda had a plan and executed it well. We were at par with them for most of the chase, but as the ball softened and conditions became tougher, our middle order just didn’t hold up.”

In a rain-affected game at Lugogo, Tanzania and Singapore were forced to share points after their match was reduced to 21 overs and eventually called off. Tanzania were on 100 for 3 before the heavens opened up again after play had been delayed from 10am to 3pm.

ICC CHALLENGE LEAGUE B

RESULTS - WEDNESDAY



Uganda 254/9 Italy 230/10

Uganda won by 24 runs

Tanzania 100/3 Singapore 0/0

No Result (Inclement Weather)

Fixtures – November 15 – 10am

Bahrain vs. Tanzania, Lugogo

Singapore vs. Hong Kong, Entebbe

Last Fixtures – November 16 – 10am

Singapore vs. Italy, Lugogo

Uganda vs. Bahrain, Entebbe

ICC CWC CHALLENGE LEAGUE B

Table Standings (as of Match Day 6)

Team P W L N T Pts NRR

Uganda 4 3 0 1 0 7 2.724

Italy 4 2 1 1 0 5 1.566

Hong Kong 4 2 1 1 0 5 -1.117

Bahrain 3 1 1 1 0 3 0.274

Tanzania 4 0 3 0 1 1 -1.426

Singapore 3 0 2 0 1 1 -2.248