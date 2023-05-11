Super Alako shatters Cricket Week record

Proscovia Alako. It is a name that could be at the global cricket Twenty20 Internationals’ (T20Is) stage for a long haul.

At 20, she has already established herself as the opening batter for the senior national women’s team.

Actually, her combo of 227 runs with Rita Musamali against Mali in Rwanda on June 20, 2019 is the second highest partnership for the second wicket in women’s T20Is history.

And Alako keeps making records. On Tuesday, she struck an unbeaten century of 198 runs to guide her side Masaka Secondary School to 233-run victory over Lords Meade Vocational College at the ongoing Girls Schools Cricket Week in Soroti.

Playing at St. Mary’s Girls Madera in her home district, Alako produced a memorable yet incredible innings from 78 balls for the highest batting total by a batter in the tournament history.

“I feel extremely good and excited,” remarked Alako. “My coach (Yusuf Nanga) was over talking to me. He actually even lied to me that I was 50 up when I was at 70 so he wanted me to keep going hard,” she said.

She was motivated by her teammates, ending up with 21 boundaries and 13 sixes. “They weren’t doing well with the bat so I made sure I faced the ball every time.”

Her first 50 came off 19 balls and needed only 24 balls for the 100 at the end of the 10th over.

That acceleration beat the tournament record previously held by Jimia Muhammad of Olila High School who made 127 runs off 55 balls with 19 balls and three sixes against Agape Christian SS last year. Olila then set 289-4 which is the highest team total ever.

Masaka set 270-1 and such has been the story of the mismatches in the group stage phase of the tourney. Alako could have celebrated another ton on Wednesday.

But, she was run-out on 98 runs as they set 137-4 before defeating eight-time winners Jinja SS by 71 runs at Teso College Aloet ground to hold the top spot in Group A on 10 points after sweeping all five matches.

Nanga, who toasted his birthday Wednesday, hopes his girls can wrap up the business top against Kilembe SSS Thursday ahead of the knockout phase.

GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

HIGHEST BATTING TOTALS

May 9, 2023: Masaka SS 270/1 vs. Lords Meade VC

Aug 10, 2022: Olila High School 289/4 vs. Agape Christian SS

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

May 9, 2023: Alako Proscovia (Masaka SS) - 198* runs off 78 balls

Aug 10, 2022: Jimia Muhammad (Olila HS) - 127 runs off 55 balls

SELECTED RESULTS

Masaka SS 137/4 Jinja SSS 66/6

(Masaka SS won by 71 runs)

Mt. Rwenzori Girls 25/10 Olila HS 26/0

(Olila HS won by 10 wickets)

St. John’s Mukono 60/7 Gulu HS 61/8

(Gulu HS won by 2 wickets)

Masaka SS 270/1 Lords Meade VC 37/9

(Masaka SS won by 233 runs)

Light SS 104/6 Gulu HS 23/10

(Light SS won by 81 runs)

Jinja SSS 176/6 Lords Meade VC 23/10

(Jinja SSS won by 153 runs)

Olila HS 159/3 Ndejje SSS 37/10

(Olila HS won by 122 runs)

Masaka SS 112/5 St. Mary’s Madera 37/10

(Masaka SS won by 75 runs)

Olila HS 178/4 Gulu HS 25/10

(Olila HS won by 153 runs)

Light SS 96/9 Ndejje SSS 5/10