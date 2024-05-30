T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits Five

Autograph Hunting

Uganda’s team is full of vibrant characters. From 20-year-old Innocent Mwebaze to 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, each player brings a unique personality.

There are the ‘silent burners,’ the storytellers, the team deejays, and the ‘crazy’ ones.

A different bunch of autograph hunters emerged at the exquisite opening ceremony of the World Cup, hosted at the ancient yet beautiful Milles Fleurs—the home of the National Trust in Port of Spain.

Mwebaze and batsman Robinson Obuya eagerly sought autographs, but no one could outshine Juma Miyaji in autograph hunting and selfie-taking.

Miyaji was all over the West Indians, in a friendly way, and even managed to play a mock game with his lookalike and fellow paceman, Alzarri Joseph. It was truly eye-catching!

Port of Niceness

From historic landmarks to sacred sanctuaries, Port of Spain (POS) is a fully-fledged port of everything.

Much like Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago is bustling with no dull moments.

However, here, history has been preserved more meticulously and the organization is a tad better. POS is renowned for its grand Carnival, featuring calypso and Caribbean soca music.

Bordering the expansive Queen’s Park Savannah -a public social amenity with rugby, soccer, and cricket fields, as well as relaxing spots, the Royal Botanic Gardens showcase plants from around the world and also include the Emperor Valley Zoo.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ near Queen's Park, is a row of extravagant mansions from around 1900, dating back to the Spanish colonial era.

Trying to take in everything at every turn will leave you with a stiff neck!

T&T’s Favourite Sons

From politicians to athletes, Trinidad & Tobago boasts an endless list of headline makers. Let's focus on the latter.

From sprinter Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic medal winner (2 silver, 2 bronze for 100m and 200m in 1996 and 2000), and a 200m World Championship gold medalist (1997), to former Manchester United star striker Dwight Yorke, mentioning any of their sporting heroes and heroines evokes fond memories and endless convo about their feats.

Cricket, however, seems to have the most stars, and the management goes the extra mile to treat them with special attention.