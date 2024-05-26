T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits One

Final Adieus from Trustee

Dr. Kato Sebbaale, proprietor of Case Hospital and the newly appointed trustee of the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), is sure to be present at the World Cup in the West Indies in one way or another. His passion for the sport ensures he never misses an event, regardless of whether Uganda is participating. While the Cricket Cranes were relaxing in the Emirates Skywards Business Lounge during their layover in Dubai, they unexpectedly encountered Sebbaale. A former opening batsman and now an ardent golfer, he was en route to Kampala to attend to a sick relative. His words to the team were few but impactful, encouraging them to play for the badge, make their country proud and leave a mark on the tournament.

Business Class Things

The Cricket Cranes players were initially puzzled by their seat numbers when check-in officials at Entebbe International Airport handed them their boarding passes. The numbers were unusually low, indicating seats among the first on the plane. The players wondered if they might be on the smallest Emirates plane they had ever boarded. However, they were pleasantly surprised to learn they were booked in business class.

Captain Brian Masaba (R) sat alongside Roger Mukasa. PHOTO/INNOCENT NDAWULA

The experience began immediately with their first taste of luxury at the Karibuni Lounge in Entebbe, followed by the spacious and comfortable seats in business class on the A380 flight to London. The team is eagerly anticipating more of these luxuries and is thoroughly enjoying the experience.

96 Hours for PNG