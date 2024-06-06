T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits Seven

Opportunity knocks

Veteran ace Frank Nsubuga always wears a grin. It is tough to tell if there is anything that really makes him either sad or angry.



He has tactfully kept that smuck on his face far away from our eyes. On Tuesday night, Nsubuga wore a wider smile emanating from ear to ear.



Everest Cricket Club president Rt. Hon Manzoor Nadir, who is also Guyana’s Speaker of Parliament, invited the affable Ugandan, who at 43 is the oldest player at this World Cup, to come play for his team in the Over 40 Caribbean League which runs every February in Tarouba, Trinidad & Tobago.



“I would love it and I will definitely come back and play on,” an all-smiling Nsubuga offered. Hope springs eternal for ageless Franco!

Harper Horns Africa

In January 2006, when former Guyanese West Indian cricketer Roger Andrew Harper took over the reins as Kenya coach to replace Pakistani Mudassar Nazar, he was as ruthless and brutal as result-oriented and loving.

Remember So when Harper touched down in Nairobi, he knew there was potential littered across the country. What shocked him was the physical fitness of the players.

And one of the most telling stories was his turnaround of one specific player (name withheld on request) from 125 to 85 kilograms in time for competition. The man whose international career lasted 13 years from 1983 to 1996 also turned Kenya into a fantastic fielding unit just like his moniker ‘fabulous’. How nice!

Format Explanation

The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup features 20 teams split into four groups of five, each group containing two seeds.

Teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super 8 stage.

These eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, retaining their first-round seeding. If a seeded team fails to qualify, the qualifying team takes their seeding.

The top two teams from each Super 8 group will progress to the semi-finals, held in Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

The winners will then compete in the final on June 29, 2024, in Bridgetown, Barbados. Hope you can now tell how it will all pan out in this ninth edition!