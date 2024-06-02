T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits Six

Bowling over Aussies

The Australian media has been abuzz with an unexpected gesture from Uganda team, who spontaneously presented their playing jersey tops to captain Mitchell Marsh and dynamic batsman David Warner.

This gesture wasn't planned; it simply happened during the team's impromptu photoshoot session at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain. Marsh was quick to express his appreciation, saying, "You guys have a great jersey." Little did he know a thrill was coming his way.

Both received shirts and then mingled and posed for photos with Ugandans. They also signed a shirt for Victoria Pearls skipper Janet Mbabazi, a passionate Aussies fan.

Before parting ways, Warner shared some valuable tips on how to tackle Afghanistan's mystery spinners. Beauty of the game!

Woo'lan Uganda

Team Uganda are welcomed everywhere. They’re favorites among the locals. They repetitively say; "Woo'lan Uganda, Wah gwaan bwaaiz, everyting chris?" At training, the net bowlers greet the batsmen with "Se." And at the end of practice, they bid farewell with "Me a go."

The responses have been few, if any. Mastering the West Indian lingua, Patois, is no easy feat. Dr. Rishi Jagdeo, Uganda’s Team Doctor, is Trinidadian. Aside from his medical expertise, he has been instrumental in bridging the linguistic gap for the predominantly Ugandan contingent.

"Woo'lan" means "What's up," just like "Wah gwaan." "Se" is an acknowledgment of something positive, while "Mi a go" signifies goodbye. For now, "Mi a go see yuh inna likkle bit."

Namibia speak for all

Qualifying for major tournaments can be the difference between an Associate player having a job or not. Namibia’s captain, Gerhard Erasmus, embraces the challenge of competing against top teams. “Tournament cricket often favours Associate nations. We have more to gain than the big boys,” Erasmus noted.

“Unfortunately, these opportunities don't come around often. Making that jump in a tournament quickly is both challenging and rewarding.”

Namibia made it to the main stage of the 2021 World Cup, won by Australia, and scored a significant victory by defeating Sri Lanka in Hobart during the first match of the 2022 edition. But playing big sides consistently remains a mystical myth. Tough code to crack!



