T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits Three

Brian Lara beauty!

There is only one traffic stopper in Tarouba, San Fernando! Located 55 kilometers from the bustle of Port of Spain lies Trinidad and Tobago's most sacred sanctuary: the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

This multi-purpose stadium, completed and inaugurated in 2017, was built in honour of the iconic local hero, Brian Charles Lara. Initially intended to host preliminary matches for the 2007 World Cup, construction delays led to the rescheduling of those games elsewhere.

Uganda had their night out at this well-kept facility on Monday. The stadium’s pavilion seats uniquely feature Lara’s highest scores—375, 400, and 501—encrypted into their design. Though simple, the facility is truly breathtaking.

Vibes On Vibes

The months of May, June, July and August are laden with sporting activities and fanfare in the Caribbean.

The short flight from Bridgetown to Port of Spain felt like a high school reunion for an alumni sporting gala. Besides the World Cup, the carnivals are on, there is the Rainbow Tobago Cup for triathletes on June 8 and a volleyball championship.

Cricket Cranes gather after training.

The young native athletes on board were delighted to see World Cup-bound teams, Oman and Uganda, joining them on the Caribbean Airlines flight.

They screamed with excitement when the crew announced this, played and danced to reggaetone beats, and made quick friends with the stars seated next to them. It was all merry!

Smiling Officers

Where do you find a happy officer of the law at every glance? Priority was the name of the game for Team Uganda as they eased through immigration at Port of Spain with everything fast-tracked.

Besides the guides and liaisons, at least ten officers were assigned to Uganda to ensure smooth sailing at the immigration desks and a seamless exit to the team bus.

The officers wore infectious smiles and did their best to make everyone feel at home after the long trip.