T20 Cricket World Cup Titbits Two

Smoothest Landing

Uganda has been overwhelmingly impressed by almost everything they have encountered on their World Cup debut.



However, one particular incident during their journey remains the talk of the camp. The Virgin Atlantic pilot crew, in charge of the flight from London to Bridgetown, takes the early flowers.



Apart from delivering a special inflight congratulatory message to the Cricket Cranes for qualifying for the World Cup and wishing them well at the Big Dance, the crew managed the turbulence with remarkable poise.

Cool as ice during a 30-minute hold in the air to allow a storm to subside, and executed the smoothest landing thereafter - so smooth it was hardly noticed. Hats off to you, mates!

Reunion With Oman

Oman Cricket share a special bond with Uganda that dates back many years.

Former stars like Asadu Seiga, a crafty pace bowler, and Arthur Kyobe, a left-hand opening batsmen, enjoyed semi-professional stints in the West Asian country.

When Uganda touched down in Rihanna’s homeland, Barbados, they were joined by Oman in the Caribbean Airlines Lounge for a three-hour transit.

Oman had flown in an hour later. Uganda and Oman have faced off in many Associate cricket battles since 2005, meeting four times with the Cricket Cranes managing just one victory—a 3-wicket win in Dubai at the 2012 ICC Global World Cup Qualifier.

Many stories were shared, and there's definitely no love lost!

Rotarians On The Move

Ugandan cricket and Rotary have an unignorably budding relationship. Both entities have partnered for social good causes over the years.

Moreover, a club like Kampala South boasts several cricketers, including former skipper Davis Karashani, board members Charles Waiswa, Jackson Kavuma, and Rita Tinka, as well as Victoria Pearls manager Marjorie Nankinga, assistant coach Deus Muhumuza, Daniel Batuwa, Arnold Nshimye and yours truly.