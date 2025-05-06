Tamil Sangam salute World Cup heroes

The wave of appreciation for Uganda’s national men’s cricket team - the Cricket Cranes - is seemingly far from over following their historic participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in the West Indies last June.

On May 1, the Tamil Sangam Community in Uganda added their voice of gratitude by feting the World Cup squad during the colourful launch of the third edition of the Tamil Sangam Uganda Premier League (TSUPL). The glamorous ceremony and dinner took place at The Great Indian Dhaba, Plot 3 Wampewo Avenue, Kololo.

The third edition action was initially scheduled for last Sunday but was respectfully postponed by the Indian community to join in mourning with the Ruparelia Family following the passing of their son, Rajiv.

Commemorative souvenirs

The World Cup squad turned up in their now-iconic marquee yellow World Cup jerseys—memorably worn during matches watched by an estimated billion viewers worldwide. They mingled with members of the Tamil community, posed for selfies, and received commemorative souvenirs from Tamil Sangam officials led by Sports Committee head Aneef Shah.

Jamal Kathiri, Chairman of the Tamil Sangam Uganda Community, was beaming with pride. “We are deeply honoured to host Uganda’s cricket team. Their journey to the World Cup was inspiring and historic. As they prepare for the next qualifiers in Zimbabwe, we urge them to carry this momentum and make us proud again,” said Kathiri.

Raising the flag

Captain Brian Masaba, who led the Cricket Cranes in the Caribbean, expressed heartfelt appreciation. “To be recognised by such a warm and vibrant community like Tamil Sangam means a lot. The love from all corners since our return has been overwhelming, and we promise to keep raising the flag higher,” the affable Masaba said.

The third edition of the TSUPL will finally happen this Sunday, May 5, at the newly constructed Shree Sahajanand School Ground, located at Kutchi Temple in Kisaasi, Ntinda. The tournament, which also aims to raise funds for charity, will feature six teams; Tricy Warriors, Kumari Strikers, Madirai Lions, Kanchi Titans, Nellai Challengers, and Chennai Kings.

Kumari Strikers won the inaugural edition while Chennai Kings are the defending champions, having clinched the second edition.