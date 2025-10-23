Three in three for Victoria Pearls

In the end, the script read something familiar - another victory for the Victoria Pearls - but in between, visiting Canada felt it had delivered much more in the third match of the Victoria Women’s International Twenty20 Series on Thursday.

So there were a few handshakes, hugs and high-fives after Uganda had squeezed the north Americans to four runs and four wickets in 11 balls to bowl them out for 82 runs midway the 19th over thereby capping an 18-run win at Lugogo Oval.

Canadian captain Armapal Kaur had nearly swung the game to her side when she struck three boundaries in a 37-ball 28.

They were 78-6 after 16.4 overs but when Kaur got caught low behind by wicket-keeper Kevin Awino, her side never reacted in affirmative. “While chasing, we didn’t use our last two overs and that was a crucial thing for us,” said Kaur.

“We are still learning from game one, the girls are interested to learn more and we are looking forward to the next games,” she said ahead of today’s match and the last to come on Sunday.

Their batting total was the best in all three matches they’ve played thus far with other notable contributions from Vandana Mahajan (17 off 23) and Terisha Lavia (12 off 11).

Canada fell at the hands of mainly right-arm medium-fast bowler Kevin Amuge who picked figures of 3/7 and 18 dots in a spell of 3.3 overs as well as two run-outs and a catch.

And deservedly, Amuge picked up her second player-of-the-match award in three matches. “I am so happy because I worked on what I wanted to achieve,” the 20-year-old Amuge reacted.

“Today, I wanted to support my team with all my heart. It comes with support, not only hard work.” Rita Musamali also picked up 2/12 in four overs.

Victoria Pearls Stephanie Nampiina goes big.

“I think that Kevin Amuge and Amongin were very exceptional in the power play, we had some good run-outs here and there and that is what worked for us today,” said Uganda’s captain Janet Mbabazi.

For Uganda, who had chased successfully for the opening two wins, this time round batted with some trouble enroute to reaching 100/6 in the allotted overs.

Early collapses for Esther Iloku (0 off 1) and Immaculate Nakisuyi (12 off 15) inside the opening 25 balls meant a 30-run recovery stand between Mbabazi (20 off 33) and Awino (21 off 27) came in handy over the next 43 balls.

Then another wobble from 56-2 to 57-5 over seven balls was quelled by Stephanie Nampiian (24* off 18) and Proscovia Alako (17 off 21) at the end.

VICTORIA WOMEN’S T20I SERIES

UPCOMING FIXTURES - LUGOGO OVAL

Friday, Oct 24: 4th T20I (10am)

Sunday, Oct 26: 5th T20I (10am)

THURSDAY RESULT

Uganda 100/6 | Canada 82/10

(Uganda won by 18 runs)

Uganda lead Best of Five Series 3-0

OTHER COLLATED RESULTS

Canada 67/10 | Uganda 68/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Canada 82/6 | Uganda 83/6

Uganda won by 4 wickets