Title holders Damani too good for Bees

Defending champions Aziz Damani’s coach Yusuf Nanga believes teams may require some good time before they regain their sharpness in the UCA National Women’s Twenty20 Cricket League.

Nanga felt concerned about the quality of cricket played by the ladies after his team spent very little effort for a double nine and 10-wicket wins over Tornado Bees as the top-flight action got underway in Entebbe on Saturday.

“The girls are kind of rusty, all of them,” said Nanga, “only that we’re that better.”

Neither of the two matches exceeded 50 runs in any innings.

“Apart from a few players who have been working out on a personal basis, the teams still have to recover from the pandemic,” she added.

Owing to Friday’s downpour, the morning encounter was reduced to 10 overs by umpires Andrew Wasswa and Sharma Mukaaya.

Bees wilt with no sting

And Damani skipper Immaculate Nakisuyi seemed to have got their decision right when they opted to field first. After the defending champions contained opener Shakira Sadick for 16 runs off 24 balls, Tornado Bees wilted fast.

Nakisuyi snared figures of 4/2, including a hat-trick in the 10th over, before Tornado Bees finished on 33-9. In the chase, Damani openers Gloria Obukor (13* off 9) and Proscovia Alako (19* off 11) met the target in 20 balls.

With more overs to play in the afternoon, none of Tornado Bees’ batters hit double digits but they were aided to 43-10 in 16.2 overs with Nakisuyi (2/2), Consy Aweko (2/4), Stephannie Nampiina (2/4) and Julia Karungi (3/7 and two maidens) doing the damage.