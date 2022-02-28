Title holders Damani too good for Bees

Defending champions Aziz Damani ’s coach Yusuf Nanga believes teams may require some good time before they regain their sharpness in the UCA National Women’s Twenty20 Cricket League.

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Nanga felt concerned about the quality of cricket played by the ladies after his team spent very little effort for a double nine and 10-wicket wins over Tornado Bees as the top-flight action got underway in Entebbe on Saturday.
“The girls are kind of rusty, all of them,” said Nanga, “only that we’re that better.”

