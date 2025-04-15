Tornado Bees clip old foes Wanderers in Kamengo

Matchday Three of the 2025 National Men’s 50 Over League delivered fireworks as momentum tilted across divisions, with Tornado Bees and Ceylon Lions stealing the headlines on a weekend when champions stumbled, minnows roared, and individual brilliance ruled the turf.

At the Serenity Oval in Kamengo, Tornado Bees, who went down to leaders Aboojo on Matchday 2, bounced back emphatically with a nine-wicket win over Wanderers. After a disciplined bowling performance—led by Baby Cricket Cranes prodigy Abdul Aziz Tandia (3/9)—restricted Wanderers to 122 in 29.3 overs, the Bees chased down the target with ruthless precision in just 16.3 overs. Gerald Olipa Opunu anchored the chase with a classy unbeaten 50 that was well supported by Anas Baig (42).

Lions roar in Jinja

Over in Jinja, Ceylon Lions effectively got their campaign underway with a spirited 38-run victory against JACC. After posting 141 thanks to Charles Musemeza’s gritty 53, the Lions’ bowling unit - marshalled by veteran Frank Nsubuga (3/21) - choked JACC’s chase, folding them for 103. Youngster Juma Miyaji impressed again, bagging 2/13 and chipping in with 28 runs to seal a crucial win.

Meanwhile, Aboojo continued their perfect start in Division One with a dominant 72-run victory over Rounders at Lugogo, where Mathew Musinguzi stood tall with 39 runs and a five-wicket haul. In Entebbe, the Kutchi Tigers pulled off a Houdini act—defending a paltry 66 to beat Avengers by 10 runs—thanks to Ghanshyam Ashani’s clutch five-for.

The only match affected by rain was the Nile vs Entale clash in Division Two at Entebbe, which was abandoned after persistent drizzle. On Sunday, GM Sugar cemented their dominance in Group B with a clinical four-wicket win over Aziz Damani Ismaili, with Hevin Kanubhai Patel starring again.

With three five-wicket hauls and three half-centuries already, the 2025 season is serving up a feast of competitive cricket—and the best is yet to come.

MEN’S NATIONAL 50-OVER LEAGUE

Results Division One

Aboojo 198/10 beat Rounders 126/10

Aboojo won by 72 runs

Kutchi Tigers 66/10 Avengers 56/10

Kutchi Tigers won by 10 runs

Wanderers 122/10 Tornado Bees 123/1

Tornado Bees won by 9 wickets

Ceylon Lions 141/10 JACC 103 /10

Ceylon Lions won by 38 runs

Results – Division II

Nile vs Entale

Match Abandoned

A.D Ismaili 103/10 GM Sugar 104/6

GM Sugar won by 4 wickets