Tough opener for Victoria Pearls

Uganda launch their campaign at the Africa Qualifier this afternoon with a Group B clash against neighbours Tanzania at the High Performance Oval, a fixture that could shape the group standings from the onset.

The Tanzanians, ranked 19th in the world, head into the tournament with pedigree and confidence, fresh from winning the 11th Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament in Kigali.

They boast a mix of experience and flair, spearheaded by legendary Fatuma Omary Kibasu, a dependable batter with a knack for steadying innings. Supporting her is left-hander Saum Godfrey Mtae, whose aggressive approach at the top can set the tone, while former skipper Neema Justine Pius lends composure and leadership.

All-rounder Perice Zakayo Kamunya adds balance with bat and ball, and their spin department will revolve around Sophia Frank Jerome, a proven wicket-taker in middle overs. Top-order batter Mwanavua Hamisi Ushanga rounds out the Tanzanian arsenal, making them a well-rounded side capable of unsettling favourites.

Pearls’ Pedigree

Uganda, however, hold a slight edge in the rankings (17th) and recent history — they defeated Tanzania by 20 runs during the preliminary round of the Kwibuka in Kigali on June 10, when captain Janet Mbabazi top-scored with 34 and chipped in with two wickets. Mbabazi remains bullish: “We know Tanzania are strong, but our focus is on executing our game plan. We’ve prepared well, and the goal is the Global Qualifier.”

Head coach Deus Muhumuza is confident the Pearls can rise to the challenge: “We have sharpened our batting, strengthened our fielding, and boast up to seven bowling options in the XI. Pressure is a privilege, and the girls are ready to express fearless cricket.”

Only the top two sides in the group will progress to the semifinals, with the finalists booking tickets to the ICC Global Qualifier — the gateway to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Victoria Pearls - Probable XI

Proscovia Alako, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Consy Aweko Nimungu, Stephanie Nampiina, Kevin Amuge, Esther Iloku, Sarah Akiteng, Ritah Musamali, Malisa Ariokot, Kevin Awino, Janet Mbabazi (Captain) 12th woman: Naume Amongin Jane





ICC WOMEN’S T20 WC AFRICA QUALIFIER

Sunday

Uganda vs. Tanzania

World Rankings:

Uganda (17),

Tanzania (19)

Last Meeting (June 10, 2025):

Uganda 99/6 beat Tanzania 79 all out by 20 runs (Player of Match: Janet Mbabazi).

Uganda’s Fixtures:

Sept 1: vs. Rwanda

Sept 3: vs. Kenya.

Talking Point

Stern Rivalry. Uganda (ranked 17th) begin their Africa Qualifier against No.19 Tanzania, a side brimming with seasoned performers. Legend Kibasu anchors their batting, Mtae attacks with flair, and ex-captain Pius adds grit. All-rounder Kamunya, spinner Sophia Frank Jerome, and top-order batter Ushanga make Tanzania a dangerous, balanced outfit capable of testing Uganda’s mettle.