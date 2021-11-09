Tough World Cup group least of Thawi’s concern

No fear. The Baby Cricket Cranes will have to confront powerhouse India and South Africa. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • At both World Cup editions in Bangladesh 2004 and Sri Lanka 2006, Uganda won just two matches, and twice finished 14th.

National boys’ cricket coach Ivan Thawithemwira is choosing not to give minimal attention to Group B opponents ahead of next year’s ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

