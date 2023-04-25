UAE exposes frail Pearls’ batting in Windhoek

Uganda’s senior women’s cricket team may have celebrated winning the Victoria Twenty20 Series’ delight on home soil last week but the triumph masked something.

The Victoria Pearls won three and drew one of the four round-robin matches at Lugogo Oval without scoring triple digit figures, whether batting first or chasing targets.

Uganda’s recent title celebrations were muted right away after their batting was exposed as United Arab Emirates (UAE) inflicted a 50-run opening defeat at the Quadrangular Capricorn Twenty20 Series in Namibia on Tuesday.

The Pearls choked in pursuit of a target of 121 runs at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. “We bowled very well but I think they got more boundaries than us,” admitted Uganda’s captain Consy Aweko.

“I believe we shall up our batting. If we had gotten one or two runs and tried to get boundaries at the same time, we’d have gone far,” she added.

It means the Pearls will need some form of cleansing when coach Lawrence Ssematimba and Lawrence Ssempijja relay the video material in company of team analyst Deus Muhumuza during the day-off Wednesday.

Aweko beat her opposite Chaya Mughal to the toss and elected to bowl first. It seemed to work when they had UAE trapped at 14-2 after 3.1 overs.

However, the recovery third-wicket stand of 64 runs between Kavisha Kumari (30 off 37) and Theertha Satish (39 off 35) changed the tide of the encounter.

With Lavanya Kenya adding 17* off 14 and Vaishnave Mahesh making 13 off 12, UAE finished strong on 120-6 despite some work in the middle overs from Irene Alumo (2/28), Evelyn Anyipo (1/17), Janet Mbabazi (1/20) and Aweko (1/22).

In the chase, Uganda’s feeble batting was exposed after openers Proscovia Alako (14 off 12) and Kevin Awino (21 off 32) were run out by Theertha Satish off Kavisha Kumari.

No other Ugandan batter reached double digits as Khushi Sharma (4/9 in four overs) and Archara Supriya 2/9 in 2.3 overs) skittled through the lower order, bowling out the East Africans with nine balls left.

“We have a good set of players with youngsters pitching in and seniors batting them up. Fielding is something that takes some matches away and we are really focusing our fielding this time,” Mughal said.

QUADRANGULAR CAPRICORN T20 SERIES

Result

United Arab Emirates 120/6 Uganda 70/10

(United Arab Emirates Women won by 50 runs)

Wednesday

UAE vs. Hong Kong, 11:30am

Thursday

Hong Kong vs. Uganda, 11:30am

Namibia vs. UAE, 3:30pm

Saturday

UAE vs. Uganda, 11:30am