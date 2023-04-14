UCA happy to partner Podgal Production for Victoria Series

Initiated in 2019, Podgal Production Group (PPG) can pat themselves on the back for quickly finding their groove and winning the trust of reputable organisations as their broadcast partners for several big sporting tournaments.

Having already got to do some work for International Cricket Council (ICC) under the auspices of CricClubs – one of the world’s leading cricket technology companies that is used in more than 57 countries and 16000 leagues, PPG have already done some work with the local basketball federation – Fuba and recently signed a one-year deal with Batball Uganda.

And having successfully streamed live the inaugural editions of the WaterFalls T20 Elite League in January, PPG have got Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s nod to broadcast the much-anticipated second edition of the Victoria Series scheduled to run from April 16-23 at Lugogo Oval.

Official broadcasters

The Victoria Series – an ICC-sanctioned women’s Twenty20 tournament – will see five countries; highly-ranked United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Uganda fight for not only ranking points but also the bragging rights as new champions with holders Zimbabwe not in the mix.

“We are excited to work with Podgal as the official broadcast partners for the Victoria Series. Their experience should help us put on a quality live stream that will reach far beyond the borders of Uganda. This experience should allow all cricket lovers to be able to follow the series especially with the quality of teams that will participate in this event,” said UCA CEO Alan Mugume.

His Operations Manager Joshua Mwanja added; “This is going to be our first time to directly collaborate with them. We want many people to follow as most of the games will be during the week. We want to bring cricket closer to the people so that they watch it in their comfort.”

Mwanja also hopes that the broadcast will reach an audience that inspires female youngsters to take up the game as well as acting as a benchmark for more coverage in the near future.

“Women sports having such coverage is one way to reach out to the ladies telling them that they can play. Many of the players will be seen as role models. The goal is to have a lot of cricket played locally to be broadcasted. It is the only way to capture fans who will help UCA get more partnerships.”

All games will be broadcast live on NBS Sport and the UCA YouTube channel for the African viewers, while they will be live on FanCode for the Indian Sub-continent.

“We are very glad to work with UCA to ensure further promotion of women’s cricket to the world through broadcast, and are looking forward to witnessing a great tournament,” said David Poya, the co-founder and Head of Production PPG.

“Our goal is to make sure there’s quality and affordable production for all sporting events regardless of sport to expose the players on the continent. This viewership generated will then raise sponsorships which will develop the sports in general, and in return support the players and federations,” concluded Poya, who started with two members of staff but now boasts of 10 permanent staff and as many freelancers.

THE BIG TOURNAMENTS

Broadcasted By Podgal

2021 &2022: ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifiers (men and women) for CricClubs

2022: ICC T20 Global Qualifiers A & B for CricClubs

2022: ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Global qualifiers for CricClubs

2023: Waterfalls T20 Elite league (men & women)

2023: NCF Nigeria Women’s invitational