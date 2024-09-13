UCA look to make the most of new Bahrain partnership

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) will be looking to make the most of their promising new partnership with the Bahrain Cricket Federation (BCF). This collaboration, solidified during a recent visit by a high-level UCA delegation to Bahrain, is set to elevate cricket standards in both nations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), currently in the final stages of drafting, is poised to bring a host of benefits for both cricketing nations. The agreement will see Uganda host three T20 International (T20I) matches and two 50-over matches in Uganda this October, marking a significant milestone in fostering international sports relations.

Open new avenues

UCA Chairman Michael Nuwagaba expressed his enthusiasm. “The partnership will open doors for us. We already have Qatar on board, so getting Bahrain helps us to get close to the UAE who will be influential in our development. Getting the whole Gulf on board will be crucial as it moves us next door to Asia,” Nuwagaba said. He emphasized that Bahrain's established cricketing events, which attract top Asian teams, will provide Ugandan players with invaluable exposure and opportunities to attract the attention of scouts.

UCA Hon Secretary Jackson Kavuma also shed light on the collaborative efforts. “The partnership includes supporting one another with game time and working on the synergies for both nations in terms of infrastructure development," Kavuma explained. Notably, the partnership will introduce a T20 franchise event, which will feature Ugandan players, further enhancing their competitive edge and visibility on the international stage.

The visit to Bahrain, led by Nuwagaba and Kavuma, was marked by significant interactions with key figures in Bahraini sports. The UCA delegation had the honour of presenting Cricket Cranes’ World Cup souvenir jerseys to BCF Chairman Mohammad Mansoor, Adviser to the Bahrain Olympic Committee president Mohammed Shahid, BRAVE Combat Federation president KHK Sports CEO Mohammed Shahid, and cricket captain Umer Imitiaz. The visit also included meetings with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) president Dana Frederick White Jr and a tour of the renowned Bahrain F1 Circuit, home of the famous Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mansoor optimistic

BCF Chairman Mohammad Mansoor expressed his excitement about the burgeoning partnership, stating, “This visit marks a significant step forward in the relationship between Uganda and Bahrain, emphasising the growing importance of cricket as a platform for cultural exchange and economic development. The discussions focused on strengthening cricketing ties, exploring the possibility of bilateral cricket series, and identifying areas for further cooperation."

The partnership promises to be mutually beneficial, with a strong emphasis on player development, coaching exchanges, and knowledge sharing. As both nations look to elevate their cricketing standards and expand their global footprint, this collaboration represents a substantial opportunity for growth and mutual benefit.

In summary, the new partnership between the UCA and BCF heralds a new era of cooperation and opportunity for cricket in both Uganda and Bahrain.

Partnership’s Five Talking Points

1. Enhanced Player Exposure and Development

2. Infrastructure and Facility Upgrades

3. Increased International Exposure and Networking

4. Economic and Cultural Exchange