UCA plan to turn IDPD Day celebrations into a carnival next season

The passion exhibited and sheer will to grasp and execute the learned basics of the game was a joy to behold for all those that turned up at Lugogo Cricket Oval to celebrate the 2021 International Day For People With Disabilities on December 3.

Many were left in awe including Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) CEO Martin Ondeko who presided over the closing ceremony alongside chief guest Phiona Nyamutoro, the National Female Youth MP, and Kampala Lord Councillor Allan Mwesige.

“We will organise this particular day in a bigger way next year,” said Ondeko.

“We will form at least four teams of PWDs so that they compete against each other and invite other PWDs from other disciplines to take part so that we create a real carnival atmosphere. We have belief that we are heading in the right direction and that one day we can have a PWDs cricket team from Uganda competing at the IDPD World Cup.”

Nyamutoro was particularly eager to know the game’s development plans and its spread across the nation as well as promising to play her part that the game is recognised and funded by the government through the request of the parliamentarians.

“I would love to see this beautiful game played in Nebbi and Kapchwora because we can get natural athletes from those places,” said the legislator, who is also the first female youth MP from West Nile.