UCA plan to turn IDPD Day celebrations into a carnival next season

Wicket Time. Brian Mugabe (crawling) and Kizza Kabonge (R) of Team Beasts celebrate the dismissal of Team Aces batsman Bashir Mutyaba (walking stick). Aces set only 62 runs in 10 overs. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune  &  Innocent Ndawula

What you need to know:

  • Theme: It was  all about merry-making as the teams cut cake and celebrated the big day played under the theme; leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post Covid-19 world.

The passion exhibited and sheer will to grasp and execute the learned basics of the game was a joy to behold for all those that turned up at Lugogo Cricket Oval to celebrate the 2021 International Day For People With Disabilities on December 3.

