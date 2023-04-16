UCA throws tourism card at captains’ photo-shoot

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) is hoping to offer a special treat to the four visiting countries which will compete with the senior national team during the Victoria Twenty20 Series this week.

At least, tournament director Rita Tinka has been clear about that. It requires some work though to provide a worthwhile experience.

A part of that will involve a unique precursor when all five captains of Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, UAE and Uganda will take on a customary photo-shoot in Jinja this morning.

Kenya’s skipper Sharon Juma, UAE’s experienced Chaya Mughal, Consy Aweko from Uganda, Rwanda’s Diane Marie Bimenyimana and Fatuma Omary Kibasu of Tanzania will jointly hold the trophy along River Nile.

“We want an experience for the ladies,” said media coordinator Denis Musali. They will later do paddling and tubing on the Nile courtesy of Epic Escapades. “This is a way of using cricket to promote tourism in the country,” Musali added.