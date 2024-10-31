Uganda, Bahrain clash in decisive showdown at Jinja Oval

JINJA. The scenic Jinja Oval braces for a fiery showdown today as Uganda hosts Bahrain in a decisive 50-over duel. Locked at 1-1 in the series, both sides are out to stamp their authority in this first-ever Tour of Uganda by Bahrain, promising a thrilling finish to what has been a closely contested series.

Bahrain’s initial strike came in the series opener, where they held off Uganda by 17 runs in an 11-over thriller, putting up 97 runs in a rain-shortened clash. But Uganda’s Cricket Cranes swooped in for an emphatic comeback on Tuesday, claiming an 8-wicket victory by skittling Bahrain out for 89 in 18.1 overs and chasing down the total with ease in 15 overs.

Batting is priority

As the teams step up to today’s 50-over format, High-Performance Consultant Craig Williams, former Namibia captain, underscores the focus on refining Uganda’s batting approach. “The batting remains our priority. It’s about fostering a winning mindset and ensuring the players have the right mentality to tackle any bowling attack,” Williams explained. His emphasis on mindset is shared by batting all-rounder Kenneth Waiswa, who sees today’s game as an opportunity to shine before his home crowd. “Playing here where I honed my skills is an honour,” said Waiswa. “I’m looking to make the most of every opportunity that comes my way.”

Head coach Abhay Sharma has shuffled the deck for this 50-over clash, resting key players Juma Miyaji, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, and Cyrus Kakuru to bring in a mix of fresh faces from Uganda ‘A’. Jinja locals will be excited to see their own pace bowlers Pius Oloka, Ivan Baidhu, and Arafat Masinde, if called upon, shine alongside experienced hands like Bilal Hassun and former Cricket Cranes captain Brian Mark Masaba.

Friendly fire

Both Sharma and Bahrain’s Aashish Kapoor aim to field balanced sides, keeping players on standby for November’s ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B, set to unfold at Lugogo and Entebbe Oval. The pressure to impress remains high as this game is expected to set the tone for the tournament.

As Uganda and Bahrain gear up for the final face-off of this historic series, all eyes will be on the batsmen to ensure their consistency, while bowlers on both sides aim to maintain their precision.

Fans at Jinja Oval are in for a high-energy match as the teams chase bragging rights and valuable momentum ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

BAHRAIN TOUR TO UGANDA

Thursday – 50 over – 10am

Uganda vs. Bahrain, Jinja SSS Oval