Uganda count positives despite defeat to Kenya

The Cricket Cranes did not fashion a desired start to the Derby Trophy after it lost the first of three 50-Over contests by 78 runs to Kenya on Saturday.

However, there were minimal signs of dissatisfaction from the team as, one by one, including coach Laurence Mahatlane and his assistant Jackson Ogwang, departed the Kyambogo Oval locker-room back to the bio-bubble in Entebbe.

The Cranes lost honourably after failing to meet a Test-like target of 307 runs on a cloudy and later sunny afternoon.

And letting Kenya set 306-7 must have got the few present cricket-loving hearts in despair.

It got even more piercing to the hearts of the few partisan spectators when the scoreboard, during Uganda’s chase, read 2-2 after the four opening balls as opener Arnold Otwani and Simon Ssesaazi in at three, had departed for early showers.

Mahatlane reportedly recognised huge positives in the post-match team meeting as several players were able to hit some of his KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) before Uganda was bowled out for a paltry 228 runs with 22 balls to spare.

“I think we did well in some areas,” said captain Brian Masaba. “Limiting Kenya to that score was an effort by the bowlers. It could have been 350 at some stage,” said the batting all-rounder.

Mahatlane desires at least 150 dot balls of such innings and the bowling unit of seven hit this KPI with 160 dots with orthodox spinner Henry Ssenyondo taking 3/42 while Masaba produced an economy of 4.56 with 2/41 in nine overs.

But Kenya’s opener Alex Obanda had been excellent with a 69-ball half-ton of 73, runs including nine boundaries. Then Irfan Karim knocked 10 fours and two sixes for a 72-run-a-ball half-century.

Masaba, though, struggled with the bat after his pedestrian speed to his innings was easily cut short by Shem Ngoche to just four runs off 20 balls at number five. Ngoche took stand-out figures of 4/15 and a maiden from 32 deliveries.

Masaba’s shortcoming among others offer pointers for Mahatlane who did not field some of the star players like Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Roger Mukasa, Deus Muhumuza, Charles Waiswa and Frank Nsubuga.

However, rising youngster Frank Akankwasa will make Mahatlane’s selection puzzle ahead of next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda, tough after he hit a recovery innings of 43 runs off 62 balls.

The scoreboard read 68-4 at 18.1 overs before Riazat Ali played a more crucial effort by reaching a KPI of a 50-run partnership. Ali covered up for his bowling underscore with a powerful half-ton of 74 runs off 72 balls.

With some changes expected, Mahatlane will want more KPIs hit which translate into a victory going into the final Trophy match tomorrow.

ICC Derby Trophy

RESULTS

Kenya 306/7

Uganda 228/10 (46.2 overs)

Kenya won by 78 runs

KADUNA STATE TOUR OF UGANDA

Uganda U19s 140/10 (41.3 overs) Kaduna State 134/6 [130]

Kaduna State won by 4 wickets (D/L)

Kaduna State 170/8

Uganda U19s 188/9 [193]

Kaduna State won by 4 runs [D/L]

