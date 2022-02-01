Uganda cricket teens leave West Indies with heads high

By Allan Darren Kyeyune

  • Uganda featured at this global youth showpiece in 2004 and 2006 where they won just once in each edition.

Team Uganda departed the West Indies yesterday with their heads high after putting up a strong finish to take 13th place at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
The Baby Cricket Cranes may have lost all their first six matches but they defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the Plate play-off semi-final on Friday before flooring Scotland by 51 runs via Duckworth & Lewis Method (D/L) for 13th place on Sunday.

