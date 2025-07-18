Uganda cruise past Nigeria, UAE is next battle

The Cricket Cranes underlined their growing confidence with a commanding 77-run win over Nigeria via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in their opening match of the Pearl of Africa T20 Series at the lakeside oval in Entebbe on Friday.

Uganda’s senior men’s team, returning to action after their junior counterparts – Uganda A – fell to Namibia A by just two runs the previous day, wasted no time in asserting themselves against Nigeria.

Opening batsmen Raghav Dhawan (33 off 21) and Shrideep Mangela (33 off 27) ran hard between the wickets to propel Uganda to 59 for 1 after the powerplay despite the early loss of Ronald Lutaaya (9).

Hard running

For the first time in recent memory, the Cricket Cranes had only nine dot balls in the powerplay. When Mangela fell to a run out involving Robinson Obuya, the latter made amends with a fluent innings, anchoring the rest of the 20 overs to score the tournament’s second half-century – a fine 58 off 39 balls with three boundaries and two sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Obuya was ably supported by wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru’s lively 26 off 18 and a late cameo from Dinesh Nakrani (13 off 7) as Uganda posted an imposing 180 for 4.

In reply, Nigeria struggled to find momentum, crawling to 61 for 4 in 14.1 overs when rain intervened to reduce their innings to 18 overs with a revised target of 163.

Bowling impact

Cricket Cranes debutant Mathew Musinguzi impressed with his slow left-arm orthodox, returning figures of 2 for 16 in three overs.

Captain Juma Miyaji, on his leadership debut, bowled with control to claim 1 for 12 in three overs, while Alpesh Ramjani was equally frugal with 1 for 13 in four overs.

Nigeria finished on 85 for 5, with Isaac Danladi (26 off 44) and Selim Salau (24 off 30) offering the only resistance in an otherwise uninspired chase.

Looming ahead

Uganda, ranked 22nd in ICC T20Is, face their toughest challenge on Saturday when they take on pre-tournament favourites United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 1.30pm.

Coaches Abhay Sharma and Jackson Ogwang will demand an even sharper display against the UAE, who are ranked eight places above Uganda. The Pearl of Africa T20 Series forms a crucial part of Uganda’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier scheduled for Zimbabwe this September.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

Match Summary – Game 1

Uganda: 180/4 in 20 overs

Nigeria: 85/5 in 18 overs (Revised Target: 163)

Result: Uganda won by 77 runs (DLS Method)

Player of the Match: Robinson Obuya – 58* (39), 3 fours, 2 sixes

Next Match - Saturday

Uganda vs. United Arab Emirates (UAE)