Uganda face wounded UAE

Many neutrals would have loved Thursday’s Victoria Series preliminary clash between Uganda and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a dress rehearsal for Sunday’s final.

Being a home team, the analysts predicted that Uganda would make the final with UAE, who are the highest ranked team in the competition at No.15.

But this weeklong five-nation event has rendered the pundits tournament previews null and void thanks to Tanzania who threw a cat amongst the pigeons on Day Two yesterday.

Tanzania pulled off a stiff chase in their opener to reach 140 runs for the loss of three wickets in 17.5 overs to stun the much-fancied by 7 wickets and 13 balls to spare.

Favourites stunned

An opening stand of 72 between legendary skipper Fatuma Omary Kibasu (36 off 31) and left-hander Saum Godfrey Mtae (40 off 33) is what left the ladies from the gulf shell-shocked.

“This has been a good wake-up call for us,” a defiant in defeat Chaya Mughal (30 off 28) said at the post-match presentation.

“We will bounce back strong and believe we will play them again in the final. Tanzania outplayed us especially the way they took their quick singles. But we will not allow Uganda to beat us. It will be a good game and we know which areas to improve.”

Ranked 21 in the world, Uganda know they can rub more salt onto the UAE’s fresh wounds and give their grown bandwagon of supporters that included the Gazelles – national women’s basketball team – on Monday for the ruthless 7-wicket win over Rwanda something to cheer about.

Mere mortals

“We have seen them play and seen their weak links, too,’’ said Victoria Pearls captain Consy Aweko.

“It is not going to be an easy game. They have three classy players who joined them and batted very well. Our bowlers have a lot of work to do. For us to win, each player has got to execute his role. The good thing is that we are in a good mental space as a unit. Consistency will be key in all our departments.”

ICC Female Player of the Year 2022 Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish and Kavisha Egodage only arrived in Uganda in the wee hours of Wednesday morning from the 2023 FairBreak Invitational in Hong Kong and showed their quality even in a losing cause.

Coaches – Lawrence namesakes – Ssematimba and Ssempijja are expected to name a largely unchanged side for the UAE clash. Kenya take on Tanzania in the morning’s East African derby clash.

VICTORIA SERIES 2023

Results

UAE 138/5 Tanzania 140/3

Tanzania won by 7 wickets

Rwanda 88/6 Kenya 41/9

Rwanda won by 47 runs

Fixtures – Thursday

9.30am: Kenya vs. Tanzania