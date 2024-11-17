Uganda finish atop log in World Challenge League Group B

Murmurs filled the lakeside oval in Entebbe on Saturday November 16. Fans and fraternity members, alike, at every corner were whispering to each other that this Cricket Cranes squad might be Uganda’s best-ever assembled unit.

Their unbeaten run at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup (CWC) Challenge League B first round added weight to the claim.

Uganda wrapped up the tournament in emphatic fashion, crushing Bahrain by 166 runs. The victory secured the hosts nine points out of a possible ten, leaving them atop the table.

The only blemish came on November 10, when rain at Lugogo denied them a win against Hong Kong-China. The home side had set 291 for 9 in 50 overs and had their opponents in a dicey situation at 72 for 3 in 15.2 overs when the match was abandoned as the two teams shared the spoils.

“It feels amazing to achieve this,” said captain Riazat Ali Shah. “We used our home advantage well, and the fans have been incredible. This team is ready for the World Cup. We’re thinking big, and we’ll keep Uganda flying high.”

Mangela’s historic knock

Left-hand opening batsman Shrideep Mangela was the hero of the final match. The opener smashed an unbeaten 102 off 128 balls, becoming the first Ugandan opener to score a century on home soil in competitive List A cricket. His innings anchored Uganda’s total of 267/8 in 50 overs.

“I’ve been waiting for this since the first match,” said a jubilant Mangela, a rookie in the side who was earning only his seventh international cap. “I stayed on the wicket, waited for loose balls, and converted them. I hope I can continue this form for Uganda.”

Mangela’s knock was well-supported by Dinesh Nakrani, who hammered 76 off 47 balls in the late overs. Their 85-run partnership in just eight overs gave Uganda the momentum. Earlier, Raghav Dhawan (27) and Robinson Obuya (24) added valuable contributions as Ali Dawood stood out with the ball for Bahrain to halt the carnage with an impressive spell of 2 for 41 in 10 overs.

Bahrain dismantled

Uganda’s bowlers easily sized down Bahrain’s batsmen in the chase. Left-arm spinners Alpesh Ramjani (3/12), Henry Ssenyondo (3/31), and classy veteran Frank Nsubuga (2/22) shared eight scalps to bundle out Bahrain for 101 in 40.5 overs. Captain Haider Ali Butt’s gritty 50 not out from 67 balls was in vain.

“Our bowlers have been fabulous,” praised Mangela. “This is a team effort, and everyone is contributing.”

Record-breaking campaign

Uganda’s performance throughout the two-week event shattered several records. They scored over 250 runs in four consecutive matches, a first in their history. This team also produced five centuries in their last seven List A games.

This incredible run of centuries clearly shows how Uganda has turned the corner in recent years. Ronak Patel kickstarted this streak with a flawless 121* against Bermuda on August 13, 2022, in Jersey, followed by Simon Ssesazi and Arnold Otwani, who both produced masterclass innings of 137 and 129, respectively, against Hong Kong just a day later. The brilliance continued in this just concluded tournament when Shah smashed a rapid 104 off 87 balls against Tanzania in Lugogo on November 9 before Mangela added his name to the history books.

“This particular team is special,” said Shah. “The players know their roles, and the coaching staff brings incredible knowledge. Captaining this side is the easiest job because everyone steps up.”

Looking ahead

The Cricket Cranes will carry their momentum into upcoming assignments. They head to Rwanda in early December for the Continent Cup – T20 Africa before returning to Challenge League B second round action in Hong Kong next February.

“Our goal is to play at the T20 World Cup in 2026,” Shah stated. “We’re not just thinking about survival when we bat anymore. We’re thinking big, and we’re ready to compete with the best. We want to give the country more joy.”

With the first round of Challenge League B complete, Uganda leads the standings, followed by Italy and Hong Kong-China on seven points apiece. The Cricket Cranes' clinical performances at home have reignited dreams of Uganda returning to the global stage.

This team isn’t just looking to play cricket, they’re intent on scripting their own fairytale story and forthwith make history.

ICC CWC CHALLENGE LEAGUE – POINTS TABLE AFTER FIRST LEG

M W L N/R Pts NRR

1. Uganda 5 4 0 1 9 2.874

2. Italy 5 3 1 1 7 2.244

3. Hong Kong China 5 3 1 1 7 -0.519

4. Bahrain 5 2 2 1 5 -0.299

5. Tanzania 5 0 4 1 1 -1.491

6. Singapore 5 0 4 1 1 -2.608

N/R denotes No Result

NRR denotes Net Run Rate

LAST UGANDA CENTURIONS – LIST A CRICKET

Aug 13, 2022: Ronak Patel (121* runs off 122 balls) vs. Bermuda in St Saviour, Jersey

Aug 14, 2022: Simon Ssesazi (137 runs off 134 balls) vs. Hong Kong in St Martin, Jersey

Aug 14, 2022: Arnold Otwani (129 runs off 127 balls) vs. Hong Kong in St Martin, Jersey

Nov 9, 2024: Riazat Ali Shah (104 runs off 87 balls) vs. Tanzania in Lugogo, Uganda