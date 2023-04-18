Uganda have work cut out in own Victoria Series

International women’s cricket has come home and there is more than just pride at stake for the respective five nations in the fray at the second edition of the Victoria Series.

The last time the event was held in 2019, Zimbabwe were authoritative winners with Uganda and Kenya truly playing second fiddle. A spate of the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions that followed made it impossible for Uganda to host the subsequent edition.

But exactly four years down the road, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) have left no stone unturned in ensuring the stage is set for a bigger and hopefully better event at Lugogo Oval.

The United Arab Emirates were the first team to arrive aboard Uganda Airlines on Saturday and were followed by Tanzania who flew in from Dar-es Salaam with the nearest neighbours Kenya and Rwanda opting and forthwith completing their road trips on Sunday evening.

Unique experience

The niceties were done with after the official presser with the captains being chauffeured to River Nile in Jinja for not only a unique photoshoot but also a paddling and tubing experience courtesy of Epic Escapades.

“We are in good shape because we have been playing a number of games. We are happy to host teams that are ranked above us and believe we can give them a run for their money. Our fans should come in numbers to cheer the fours, sixes and wickets. We want to win it,” said Uganda captain Consy Aweko.

Uganda start their campaign with a duel against fast-rising Rwanda on Tuesday, whose captain Diane Marie Bimenyimana has insisted that despite being the lowest ranked at 26 they’re not here to make numbers.

“We want to play good cricket. We are fresh from the Nigeria Invitational in Lagos and know where we fell short. We have polished our mistakes and trained hard,” said Bimenyimana.

Solid squad

Victoria Pearls coaches Lawrence namesakes; Ssematimba and Ssempijja went with the mantra of; ‘if it ain't broke, don't fix it’ by naming the same team that won the Quadrangular Tournament last December in Kenya.

The opening fixture of the tournament at Lugogo this morning will see favourites UAE take on a Kenyan outfit that has at least four debutantes and looking to rise from their own ruins.

“We want to take it one game at a time and see what happens. If we apply ourselves, we know that positive results will come our way,” said Kenya captain Sharon Juma.

UAE’s experienced Chaya Mughal said their sights were not on just one game but notching the title. “Every time we go out to play a tournament, our aim is to win. We want to show what we are capable of and our true potential,” said the assertive Mughal.

Today is Tanzania’s rest day as they only take to the oval tomorrow morning against UAE.

2023 VICTORIA T20 SERIES

Tuesday’s Fixtures

10am: UAE vs. Kenya

2pm: Uganda vs. Rwanda

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Event: Victoria Series

Teams: Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda

Tournament Dates: April 16-22, 2023

Venue: Lugogo Oval

2019 Winners: Zimbabwe