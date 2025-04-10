Uganda lead series but coach Muhumuza warns: “We're not there yet"

The Victoria Pearls may be leading in the Capricorn Eagles Series, but they are anything but satisfied.

Uganda’s women’s cricket team edged Namibia by five runs in another tense finish on Wednesday, following their two-run win on Matchday One on Tuesday, to maintain a perfect start in the six-match T20I series. Despite the back-to-back wins, captain Janet Mbabazi knows the side has plenty to polish.

“Some good individual batting displays,” said Mbabazi. “But we’d like to express ourselves better. The bowlers have won us the two games so far, and we need to back them with sharper fielding and more intent with the bat.”

Uganda posted 95/5 in 20 overs in the second game, with Rita Musamali (25), Esther Iloku (23), and Immaculate Nakisuuyi (19) leading the charge. Namibia’s chase fell short at 90/7, thanks to decisive spells from Consylate Aweko (2/10), Sarah Akiteng (1/14), and Nakisuuyi (1/17) herself, who earned Player of the Match honours.

Bold talk

Still, the stats painted a less flattering picture. Coach Deus Muhumuza sounded the alarm after his side soaked up 63 dot balls and dropped seven fielding chances.

“That’s 63 scoring opportunities lost. Our fielding conversion was 1 out of 8. We can’t be satisfied with that,” said Muhumuza. “This is a team capable of 140-plus scores, and we must walk that talk going forward.”

Game One’s heroine, Esther Iloku, has been the find of the tour so far. After her match-winning 47 in the opener and a sharp catch to dismiss Namibia’s captain Sune Wittmann (13 off 19), she showed composure again with 23 in Game Two.

As for Nakisuuyi, her calm head and all-round contributions in both games have been invaluable. “We are happy so far. Everyone is chipping in, and it’s helping the team. But we need to go back to the drawing board to win more comfortably,” she said.

With the fourth T20I scheduled for Saturday at 3pm, Uganda have the chance to take an unassailable lead. But to do so, they will need fewer dropped catches, sharper running between the wickets, and a bigger push in the powerplay.

CAPRICORN EAGLES SERIES

Result Thus Far

Uganda 98/5 Namibia 96/6

Uganda won by 2 runs

Uganda 95/5 Namibia 90/7

Uganda won by 5 runs

Saturday – Game Four – 3PM

Namibia vs. Uganda, HP Oval