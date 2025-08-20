Uganda name 14-strong squad for Windhoek test

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) have announced a 14-strong Victoria Pearls squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier set to run from August 31 to September 6 in Namibia.

With a renewed sense of purpose under new coaches Deus Muhumuza and Brian Mark Masaba, the team is focused on reclaiming their spot at the Global Qualifier stage and cementing their position as Africa’s leading women’s associate cricketing nation.

The squad features debutant Naume Amongin, who brings fresh energy and all-rounder skills to the team. Students Malisa Ariokot and Irene Mutonyi return to the side after balancing school commitments, with Sarah Tino and Teddy Oyella, who made their debuts during the recently concluded Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament in Kigali, making way for them. Opening bowler Sarah Walaza is unavailable for selection.

Pumped up side

Captain Janet Mbabazi said, “I think we are in a good place. The team has been working hard since the year began, using every game and training opportunity to improve ourselves and build our teamwork. I believe we are all pumped up and ready to do our best. I am excited to have Amongin on the squad; she has worked hard to get here and has a lot to contribute with her bowling. I believe she will do a good job.”

Coach Deus Muhumuza added, “Ariokot and Mutonyi are now on school holiday and available to play. We wanted them to balance school and cricket, because they also need the formal career. Amongin has been consistently performing well in her bowling all-rounder role. These three players all bring in experience, contrasting skills, and fresh energy. We’re excited about how they will bolster the squad. Our goal is to qualify for the Global Qualifier; we’ll focus on executing our plans and capitalizing on our strengths.”

Rank & format

The Pearls head to camp on Monday, before flying out to Windhoek on August 29. Uganda, ranked 17th in the world, will hope to build on past experiences, including their qualification for the 2023 Global Qualifier hosted in Entebbe, and aim to surpass previous performances.

The Qualifier will feature eight teams divided into two groups. The top two from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the finalists earning tickets to the ICC Global Qualifier. Uganda will need to navigate past tough opposition, including hosts Namibia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and regional giants Zimbabwe, to achieve their dream of returning to the world stage.

Uganda last qualified for the Global Qualifier in 2023 when they hosted the Africa Division One event in Entebbe and advanced alongside Zimbabwe. Their campaign in Abu Dhabi, UAE yielded only one win - against the USA.

Uganda’s Fixtures – Group B:

August 31, 14:50 – Tanzania vs. Uganda (High Performance Oval)

Sept 1, 14:50 – Rwanda vs. Uganda (High Performance Oval)

Sept 3, 14:50 – Kenya vs. Uganda (High Performance Oval)

Sept. 4 & 6: Knockouts (Semifinals & Finals)

Groups

A: Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe.

B: Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda

Victoria Pearls Squad: