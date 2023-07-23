Uganda, Namibia share spoils, Nigeria next

DAR ES SALAAM. Rain is supposed to be a blessing in Africa. But at the end of Matchday One at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) Africa Qualifier in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday it was hard to tell which of the four favorites was feeling lucky.

Only one spot is at stake for the six African nations in the mix to go to the 15th edition of the Junior World Cup in Sri Lanka next year.

And with this Africa Qualifier destined to be one of the closely and evenly contested ones, rain playing spoilsport on the opening day with two crackers of matches on card wasn’t the best start everyone anticipated and would have loved.

Namibia were on 25 for no loss after seven overs after they had been asked to bat by Uganda’s captain Fahad Mutagana when the heavens opened at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Cricket Ground when the heavens opened and persistent drizzle continuously toyed around with the ground staff who worked their socks off to ensure a game was possible, albeit in vain.

Law of controllables

“It was a crucial game for us that we wanted to win,” said Baby Cricket Cranes coach Emmanuel Isaneez, who played in two U-19 World Cups; Bangladesh 2004 and Sri Lanka 2006.

“But nature decided that it wasn’t to be and that is uncontrollable on our side. Things were going as planned until the rain washed out the game. The boys were rolling accordingly, I have no doubt that the boys executed well in those few overs played.”

Isaneez however looked at the bright side of things. “Sharing points with Namibia isn't that bad for now. We need to win the rest of the games comprehensively so that we top the table convincingly,” said the former Cricket Cranes opening bowler.

Uganda return to action against Nigeria at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Cricket Ground on Tuesday with a lot of ground to make up for if they're to stay in contention.

Rain last happened in Dar last May and with the season marked as a dry one, the downpour was a surprise to the host nation Tanzania and the ICC Africa team on ground.

At the UDSM, host nation Tanzania were 40 for 2 after 14.4 overs when Ugandan elite umpire Patrick Makumbi and Namibian Claus Schumacher called off proceedings with the rain volumes increasing.

All the four teams took one point each and they will look to double that return in the remaining seven matchdays.

ICC U19 MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Results - Sunday

Namibia 25/0 in 7 overs Uganda DNB

Match Abandoned

Tanzania 40/2 in 14.4 overs Kenya DNB

Match Abandoned

* DNB denoted Did Not Bat

Monday’s matches – 9.30am

Namibia vs. Tanzania, Dar Gymkhana