Uganda puts heart into Women’s Cricket Week in Gayaza

The first-ever International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Cricket Week came alive in Uganda with a full-house celebration at Gayaza High School on October 22, where over 300 enthusiastic learners took to the field for a day of drills, mentorship, laughter, and inspiration.

The event — held in partnership with the touring Canadian women’s team and Uganda’s Victoria Pearls — mirrored global celebrations taking place across continents, coinciding with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup action in Asia where Australia outclassed England by 6 wickets in a classic encounter.

From the opening warm-up stretches to the final cheers of the mini-games, the atmosphere at Gayaza was electric. “Canada brought the vibe, Uganda the heart, and Gayaza the energy,” Cricket Uganda captioned the day’s recap on its official social media channels — and few would disagree.

Equality & inclusion

Cricket Uganda’s Hon Secretary Denis Musali described the day as a true reflection of what intentional inclusion can achieve. “The purpose of Women’s Cricket Week is to grow the involvement of girls in sport and use it as a tool for equality, inclusion, and teamwork,” said Musali. “The enthusiasm of the girls left a big impression. If we remain deliberate about opportunities for them, there’s a lot of hidden talent waiting to be unearthed.”

Cricket Uganda Acting CEO Evelyn Kabongerwa Shinyekwa echoed that optimism. “This was an exciting day for the girls — a reminder that cricket is now a global sport. Our role is to build pathways and make resources available so that these girls can dream, train, and compete at the highest level,” she said.

Endless opportunities

The school’s proud alumna and Cricket Uganda Women’s Representative on the board Leila Namaganda Ondeko drew cheers from the young crowd as she shared her story. “When I started playing cricket, I didn’t know the game would take me this far,” she said. “Cricket gave me leadership, friendship, and a career. There are endless opportunities in the sport — from doctors and physiotherapists to analysts and psychologists. Take your chance on cricket.”

For the girls of Gayaza, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Ramona Nanono, one of the standout students, spoke for many: “Being a cricketer improves communication and confidence. I was so happy to learn from Canada and Uganda’s players. I discovered I’m a good spinner — my balls were turning! Uganda Cricket should bring such activities every year; they’ll make more girls fall in love with the game.”

Canadian international Jasmina Oldham described the day as an honour and a joy. “The first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket Week is special. When I started, I played with boys. But today, seeing so many young girls laughing, playing, and enjoying the game was amazing. I hope this spark keeps spreading — here in Uganda and back home in Canada.”

GLOBAL CONNECTION

Grassroots Power. From Gayaza to Hong Kong, Cyprus to Eswatini, Women’s Cricket Week linked young girls worldwide under one message — equality through sport. Uganda’s celebrations reinforced why Gayaza High School remains the cradle of women’s cricket in the country — a place where some of the first Victoria Pearls were born, and the next generation is already warming up.