Uganda’s campaign ends in style, but questions remain

HARARE. Uganda finished their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on a commanding note, thumping Nigeria’s Yellow Greens by 66 runs in Harare on Saturday evening.

Yet the emphatic win was little more than a consolation, as the Cricket Cranes had bowed out of contention for the World Cup after early stumbles against Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

At Takashinga Cricket Club, captain Riazat Ali Shah showcased his class, hammering 66 off 30 balls at a breathtaking strike rate of 220. He combined with new boys Gaurav Tomar (33 off 25) and Sumeet Verma (33 off 18) to propel Uganda to a daunting 196/7.

Final squeeze

Nigeria never looked like threatening the target, losing wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo was unplayable with 3/12, while fellow leftie Alpesh Ramjani (2/17) and Juma Miyaji (1/24) kept the squeeze. Only captain Sylvester Okpe (29 off 27) stood tall as Nigeria staggered to 130/7.

“This tournament is a wake-up call,” said Riazat, who was also named Player of the Match. “We have the talent to beat anyone, but we must learn to execute our roles properly and finish the big moments.”

Coach Abhay Sharma admitted Uganda’s fate was sealed by their stuttering start. “We collapsed under pressure against Tanzania – seven wickets for 15 runs – and that cost us a semi-final spot. We must learn from that.”

Hosts Zimbabwe lifted the trophy with a seven-wicket win over Namibia, Kenya secured third place after overcoming Tanzania, and Malawi finished seventh after thrashing Botswana.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Result – Fifth Place Playoff Final

Uganda 196/7 | Nigeria 130/7

Uganda won by 66 runs

HOW THEY FINISHED

1. Zimbabwe

2. Namibia

3. Kenya

4. ⁠Tanzania

5. ⁠Uganda

6. ⁠Nigeria

7. ⁠Malawi

8. ⁠Botswana

*Top Two Qualified For The World Cup

Results Summary – Uganda at ICC Africa Qualifier 2025:

· Lost to Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

· Lost to Tanzania by 9 runs

· Beat Botswana by 8 wickets

· Beat Malawi by 117 runs

· Beat Nigeria by 66 runs

