Uganda seek quick response after Namibia battering

HARARE, ZIMBABWE. Cricket Cranes captain Riazat Ali Shah has challenged his side to be “better, smarter, and not just go through the motions” after their heavy 93-run defeat to Namibia in Monday’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier warm-up game at Harare Sports Club.

Asked to bowl first, Uganda leaked runs as Namibia piled up a mammoth 205 runs for the loss of six wickets, powered by Jan Johannes Smit’s unbeaten 58 off 36 balls and a whirlwind 32 runs off 9 balls from bowling all-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann.

Despite two wickets apiece for Slow Left Arm Orthodox Alpesh Ramjani (2/27) and Cosmas Kyewuta (2/61), Uganda conceded 15 boundaries and 11 sixes. Only Frank Nsubuga (0 for 12 in 2) and vice-captain Juma Miyaji (1/32 in 4) registered respectable bowling figures as the Ugandans fetched many.

At sixes & sevens

Especially Kyewuta, Uganda’s bowlers were guilty of being over-zealous as they bowled too full trying to claim wickets but instead fell into a Namibian ambush in the form of a carnage orchestrated by Smit and Trumpelmann.

In the chase, Uganda’s batting never got going. The top order fell over in a heap during the power play, as was the case during the recently concluded Tour of South Africa. Instead it was all-rounder Ramjani (18) and tail-ender Kyewuta (14) who offered brief resistance.

But Namibia’s bowlers, led by skiddy Alexander Volschenk (2/12), ensured the Cricket Cranes were restricted to a fluctuating 112 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Entirely outplayed

Skipper Shah admitted his team fell below their standards. “We didn’t read the batsmen well enough, our lengths were off, and Namibia were simply better in all departments,” he said.

“We must quickly adapt, play smarter, and show more intent. We are a much better team than what we showed out there and the guys rise to the occasion.”

Vice-captain Miyaji echoed the sentiment, praising Namibia’s sharp execution. “They exploited the Harare conditions better than us. But such a game toughens us and prepares us well for what lies ahead,” he noted.

Uganda will seek an immediate response when they take on Malawi at Takashinga Cricket Club on Wednesday in their final warm-up, before the Qualifier (Africa Final) tournament proper.

All about runs

Malawi pose a threat as a potential banana skin with veteran Moazzam Baig set to lead a talent unit that also boasts of exciting talents like Sami Sohail, Suhail Vayani, Mike Chaomba, Salim Nihute, Bright Balala, Daniel Jakiel and the Kansonkho brothers; Donnex and Gift.

For Uganda, focus will be on their faltering top order batsmen and the need for them to find some useful runs before the tournament opener against Zimbabwe on Friday afternoon at Harare Sports Club.

The top two nations from this eight-nation tournament will qualify for the coveted 2026 ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 WC AFRICA QUALIFIER

Warm Up Result – Monday

Namibia 205/6 Uganda 112/8

Namibia won by 93 runs

Wednesday – 2nd Warm-Up Game

Uganda vs. Malawi