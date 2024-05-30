Uganda star Ramjani decorated with prestigious ICC T20I cap

There’s plenty to celebrate and the excitement is palpable in Team Uganda’s camp with each passing day here in the Caribbean.

This generation of Cricket Cranes is living a fairytale, becoming the first-ever national senior men’s side to qualify for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup. They will participate in the ninth edition from June 1-29 in the West Indies & USA.

Uganda have been camped in Trinidad & Tobago since May 23, and each day has been a dream as they eagerly anticipate their first match against Afghanistan on June 3. From visiting and training at iconic venues like Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Academy to attending a star-studded opening ceremony at Milles Fleurs, it’s been an unforgettable experience.

Red for Ramjani

But the standout highlight, thus far, has been Ugandan all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani receiving the coveted ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year cap for his 2023 exploits. Uganda’s captain, Brian Mark Masaba, demonstrated commendable humility by inviting senior player Ronak Patel, a mentor and father figure to the team’s players of Asian origin, to present the cap to Ramjani.

“This is the icing on the cake,” said the 29-year-old Ramjani after receiving his cap during a brief ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, yesterday. “Getting this cap from Ronak bhai (brother) is of great significance. He is one of the most respected players in the team because of what he does on and off the field. A real mentor and an inspiration. He gave me the cap and said ICC doesn’t just give out caps for free. You worked hard for this, guided us to the World Cup and earned it. Now go on and do it again this year.”

The exciting left-hander scored 449 runs at a strike rate of 132.44 in 20 innings out of 30 T20I matches he played. More importantly, Ramjani stood out with the ball, taking 55 wickets—the highest tally in T20Is worldwide—with an enviable economy of 4.77, claiming a wicket almost every 11 deliveries.

Four of the finest

Ramjani was also on the four-man shortlist for the 2023 ICC T20I Player of the Year alongside New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, India’s Suryakumar Yadav (the 2022 award winner), and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza. Yadav ultimately received the award. Over the course of the week, all shortlisted players will receive their awards from their World Cup bases in the West Indies and USA.

Looking back, Ramjani was instrumental as Uganda toppled ICC Full Member Zimbabwe during the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Windhoek, Namibia on November 26. He conceded 24 runs in three overs as Zimbabwe set a target of 136-7. With the bat, he scored a quick-fire 40 runs off 26 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, leading to a historic five-wicket victory.

RAMJANI AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Alpesh Ravilal Ramjani

Nickname: ‘Alpie’

Born: September 24, 1994

Age: 29 years

Batting Style: Left-hand bat

Bowling Style: Slow left-arm orthodox

Jersey Number: 69

2023 T20 International Statistics:

Runs: 449 runs in 20 innings

Wickets: 55 wickets in 30 matches)

ICC AWARDS 2023 - AWARD NOMINEES

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Suryakumar Yadav (India)

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023: Suryakumar Yadav (India - captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies - wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Mark Adair (Ireland), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe), Arshdeep Singh (India)