Uganda take lessons as they bow out of contention

Ugandan hearts were left broken in Windhoek as the Victoria Pearls bowed out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in the cruelest fashion.

Having scrapped their way to a fighting 119 for 7, Uganda had Zimbabwe on the ropes at 88 for 5 in the 17th over, needing nearly eight an over.

But then disaster struck. Left-arm spinner Sarah Akiteng, who had kept things relatively tidy in her first three overs, was launched for 28 runs in a momentum-swinging 17th that gifted the Lady Chevrons passage to the final and a World Cup Global Qualifier berth with 14 balls to spare.

Spirited effort

Uganda’s innings had been steady, if unspectacular. Captain Janet Mbabazi’s brisk 29 off 23, Immaculate Nakisuuyi’s 26, and Rita Musamali’s unbeaten 23 provided substance against disciplined Zimbabwean bowling.

At the halfway mark, 119 looked 20 shy, but the Pearls bowled with courage. Mbabazi (2/17) herself struck twice to peg Zimbabwe back, while Nakisuuyi (1/17) and Ariokot (1/4) chipped in. Yet one over of indiscipline undid an otherwise admirable bowling effort.

“It was a spirited fight,” coach Deus Muhumuza reflected. “Yes, there was that over that hurt us, but the girls showed many positives. To put up 120 and take it this close was commendable. We’ll take the lessons forward.”

For Zimbabwe, Nyasha Gwanzura’s six-ball 17 and Beloved Biza’s 16 off five sealed the heist, proof of their depth under pressure. Uganda now turn to the third-place playoff against Tanzania tomorrow morning, but the bigger picture is the pain of another campaign where promise slipped away at the final hurdle.

ICC WOMEN’S T20 WC AFRICA QUALIFIER

Results – Main Semifinals

Uganda 119/7 Zimbabwe 120/5

Zimbabwe won by 5 wickets

Tanzania 75/8 Namibia 77/2

Namibia won by 8 wickets

Results – 5th place playoff semis

Kenya 105/7 Nigeria 98/10

Kenya won by 7 runs

Rwanda 162/5 Sierra Leone 112/6

Rwanda won by 50 runs

Fixtures – September 6

Final – 3.30pm – NCG

Zimbabwe vs. Namibia

Third place playoff final – 10.30am

Uganda vs. Tanzania, NCG

Seventh place playoff final – 10.30am

Nigeria vs. Sierra Leone, HP Oval

Fifth place playoff final – 3.30pm