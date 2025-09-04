Uganda take lessons as they bow out of contention
What you need to know:
Bitter Pill. Uganda’s Victoria Pearls were just 32 runs away from a historic ticket to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Nepal before a 28-run over from Sarah Akiteng shattered their dream in Windhoek yesterday.
Ugandan hearts were left broken in Windhoek as the Victoria Pearls bowed out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in the cruelest fashion.
Having scrapped their way to a fighting 119 for 7, Uganda had Zimbabwe on the ropes at 88 for 5 in the 17th over, needing nearly eight an over.
But then disaster struck. Left-arm spinner Sarah Akiteng, who had kept things relatively tidy in her first three overs, was launched for 28 runs in a momentum-swinging 17th that gifted the Lady Chevrons passage to the final and a World Cup Global Qualifier berth with 14 balls to spare.
Spirited effort
Uganda’s innings had been steady, if unspectacular. Captain Janet Mbabazi’s brisk 29 off 23, Immaculate Nakisuuyi’s 26, and Rita Musamali’s unbeaten 23 provided substance against disciplined Zimbabwean bowling.
At the halfway mark, 119 looked 20 shy, but the Pearls bowled with courage. Mbabazi (2/17) herself struck twice to peg Zimbabwe back, while Nakisuuyi (1/17) and Ariokot (1/4) chipped in. Yet one over of indiscipline undid an otherwise admirable bowling effort.
“It was a spirited fight,” coach Deus Muhumuza reflected. “Yes, there was that over that hurt us, but the girls showed many positives. To put up 120 and take it this close was commendable. We’ll take the lessons forward.”
For Zimbabwe, Nyasha Gwanzura’s six-ball 17 and Beloved Biza’s 16 off five sealed the heist, proof of their depth under pressure. Uganda now turn to the third-place playoff against Tanzania tomorrow morning, but the bigger picture is the pain of another campaign where promise slipped away at the final hurdle.
ICC WOMEN’S T20 WC AFRICA QUALIFIER
Results – Main Semifinals
Uganda 119/7 Zimbabwe 120/5
Zimbabwe won by 5 wickets
Tanzania 75/8 Namibia 77/2
Namibia won by 8 wickets
Results – 5th place playoff semis
Kenya 105/7 Nigeria 98/10
Kenya won by 7 runs
Rwanda 162/5 Sierra Leone 112/6
Rwanda won by 50 runs
Fixtures – September 6
Final – 3.30pm – NCG
Zimbabwe vs. Namibia
Third place playoff final – 10.30am
Uganda vs. Tanzania, NCG
Seventh place playoff final – 10.30am
Nigeria vs. Sierra Leone, HP Oval
Fifth place playoff final – 3.30pm
Kenya vs. Rwanda, HP Oval