Uganda up one place in T20 ranking

The Cricket Cranes have been given a new rating in the latest rankings released by cricinfo.com that showed Uganda, who won six out six in Kigali for an unassailable haul of 12 points, had gone up one place up on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty-20 ranking from 29th to 28th in the world.

South Africa (5th), Zimbabwe (11th) and Namibia (16th) are the better-ranked African countries while Kenya (29th), Botswana (34th), Nigeria (36th) and Tanzania (44th) are below Uganda.

“The aim is to be among the top 20 countries by the end of next year. By then we will have inched closer to our World Cup dream,” said coach Laurence Mahatlane.

Uganda are staring at a stronger finish to the year as they have now raked up a record 11 successive victories in T20Is to ascend to third in the world with Afghanistan and Romania atop the log with 12 wins apiece.

Deserved rest

Cricket Mahatlane ‘ordered’ his victorious 14-man squad and six officials to ‘take some time away from cricket’ on return from Kigali last weekend.

Mahatlane’s notion came in the aftermath of the Cricket Cranes schedule that had seen them focus entirely on the preparation of the Pearl of Africa T20 Tri Series and International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’sTwenty20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier for Africa Group A.

The squad spent close to 90 days together including time in three separate bio-bubbles at Hawaii Resort Hotel in Kawuku, Santa Maria Hotel & Apartments in Entebbe and La Palisse Hotel in Nyamata, Rwanda.

And with both victory and the lone spot to the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Finals scheduled for November 15-21 in the bag, Mahatlane thought it wise to allow the team to refresh and get their engines revving for another go at practice sessions and bio bubble life.

“The guys have done well over the last couple of months and they have earned the break,” said the 45-year-old South African tactician.

“I want the (guys) to take a mental break. The bio bubble is draining. I want the players to get away from cricket; to close themselves in their rooms or even go visit a distant relative in the village.

“They need to go away and do something different from their daily routines and spend some time with their families.”

ICC T20 rankings