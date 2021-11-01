Uganda up one place in T20 ranking

In some, the Cricket Cranes lose painfully, by a run or a wicket which can be marinated by regrets of a series of dropped catches. Yet, in the others, the power of delight grips the team

  • South Africa (5th), Zimbabwe (11th) and Namibia (16th) are the better ranked African countries while Kenya (29th), Botswana (34th), Nigeria (36th) and Tanzania (44th) are below Uganda.

The Cricket Cranes have been given a new rating in the latest rankings released by cricinfo.com that showed Uganda, who won six out six in Kigali for an unassailable haul of 12 points, had gone up one place up on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty-20 ranking from 29th to 28th in the world.

