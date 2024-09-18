Uganda vs PNG: Rivalry Renewed in Four-Match Series

In the wake of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Uganda is set to take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in a four-match bilateral series, renewing a rivalry forged on the world stage.

This series, starting Wednesday and to hosted at the picturesque Entebbe Oval, promises an exciting cricketing contest with both teams experimenting with fresh faces and tactics as they look toward future challenges.

For Uganda's Cricket Cranes, the series is more than just another outing. Head coach Abhay Sharma has made it clear that results aren’t his primary focus, with preparations for the ICC World Challenge League B in November taking precedence. “We are trying new combinations and new players,” Sharma explained. “I am not bothered about the result. We’re focused on getting ready for November, ensuring we move in the right direction.”

Sharma’s approach has also brought about changes in the leadership structure. With the recent retirement from captaincy of Brian Masaba, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) selectors, chaired by Nehal Bibodi, have opted for a dual captaincy for this series. Riazat Ali Shah and Simon Ssesazi will each lead two games apiece, while Juma Miyaji will serve as vice-captain for all four matches. “Players who have been dropped must work hard, but the doors remain open,” Sharma said, reinforcing his commitment to building a stronger squad.

Hits and misses

Openers Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel and all-rounder Kenneth Waiswa, who were at the World Cup are missing from the 16-man squad as well as the travelling reserves Ronald Lutaaya and Innocent Mwebaze. Instead, Sharma has called up Shrideep Mangela who played for Aziz Damani Club last year, Wanderers’ Mohammad Shaaf and Raghav Dhawan. They all await international debuts.

Meanwhile, former U-19 captain Pascal Murungi is back in the frame as well as wicket-keeper batsman Cyrus Kakuru who was the biggest drop for the West Indies’ flight.

PNG, under the guidance of coach legendary Zimbabwean Tatenda Taibu, shares a similarly relaxed outlook toward the series. Having enjoyed a memorable connection with Uganda during the World Cup where Uganda defeated the visitors by 3 wickets in a low-scoring thriller, Taibu highlighted the friendly rivalry between the two teams. “When you’re a sporting team, you play to win, but in the end, friendships are forged. We’re excited to be back in Uganda, and while winning is important, we’ve built strong partnerships over drinks and shared experiences. Those experiences shared in the World Cup are the reason we are here to prepare of our different sojourn in Nairobi Kenya,” Taibu remarked.

Ringing changes

PNG has made four changes to its squad for the series, including the debut of 20-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder Patrick Nou. “We’ve had two great practice sessions, and the conditions here in Uganda are similar to Zimbabwe’s, with dry heat compared to PNG’s humidity,” Taibu said. The coach also revealed that several players, including the experienced Charles Amini, took time off the field to relax, playing golf and exploring the local area.

PNG is in League A whose first round is set to be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya from September 25 to October 5. PNG flew from Port Moresby to prepare for the Nairobi job.

The matches in Entebbe begin today until Sunday with Friday the only available rest day. Uganda and PNG have only met once in a 50-Over format when the latter won by one run at the ICC Global Cricket Academy Oval 2 in Dubai, UAE during the 2011 ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Two tournament.

Only veteran Frank Nsubuga, left-arm orthodox spinner Henry Ssenyondo and current team manager Waiswa are still a part of the Uganda side from the Dubai heart break. PNG also still has Tony Ura and Assad Vala, the current skipper.

As both teams test their depth, each player is expected to feature in at least two games over the course of the series. With the Entebbe Oval offering a good batting track, Sharma and Taibu wil be keen to observe how the wicket, known for its fast-drying soil, holds up as the series progresses.

This series, while a step in preparation for bigger tournaments, offers fans an opportunity to witness cricketing experimentation, sportsmanship, and the sharpening of skills for the months ahead. It will also be a good run out for two teams that are passionate and always eager to have a piece of international cricket.

UGANDA VS. PNG 50 OVER BI-LATERAL SERIES

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE AT ENTEBBE

Sept 15: PNG Arrival

Sept 17: Training (10am - 1pm)

Today: Uganda vs. PNG (10am)

Sept 19: Uganda vs. PNG (10am)

Sept 20: Rest Day

Sept 21: Uganda vs. PNG (10am)

Sept 22: Uganda vs. PNG (10am)

Sept 23: Departure