Unbeaten Mwiri reign supreme

FORT PORTAL. Busoga College Mwiri once again underlined their unmatched dominance in schools cricket, storming to their record 20th Sky View Schools Cricket Week crown with an unbeaten run as the premier national post-primary competition made its debut in the serene setting of Fort Portal City.

In August 31’s afternoon final at Nyakasura main ground, Mwiri held their nerve to beat a spirited St. John’s High School, Kauga by 25 runs. Skipper Gerald Olipa top-scored with 34 off 30 balls in Mwiri’s total of 116/9, ably supported by Daniel Muhumuza (20) and Doka Abdulshakur (22). Despite St. John’s bowler Jackson Asiku’s four-wicket haul, Mwiri’s batting depth carried them over the 100-run mark.

“We had a few tough moments, but as a team we trusted each other and stuck to our game plan. Lifting this trophy unbeaten makes it even more special,” said Gerald Olipa - Mwiri captain.

Tough chase

The chase proved tricky for Kauga. Their innings never recovered after the early loss of Asiku with Mwiri’s bowlers piling on pressure. Joel Okoth (2/13) and Ryan Agaba (3/25) bowled with discipline as Kauga limped to 91/6 in 20 overs despite a fighting 27* from Ali Balidawa.

“This was not necessarily a roller coaster,” reflected Mwiri technical consultant Henry Okecho, who guided the school program this year. “But the boys ticked the boxes, played to the plan, and executed under pressure. Credit also goes to the semifinalists, plus Ntare who surprised many big guns, and talents like Robert Owili Obele from Kauga and a couple from Shree Indian School. The future is bright.”

Individual shifts

Mwiri’s success was crowned by a haul of individual awards, including Olipa taking best batter (298 runs at a strike rate of 176.33). St. John’s Asiku claimed Player of the Series with 17 wickets and 138 runs to his name, underscoring the quality on show in Fort Portal.

The triumph extended Mwiri’s dominance in Ugandan schools cricket, reaffirming their reputation as the sport’s conveyor belt of talent. Their unbeaten run and 20th title were also a statement that the kings of schoolboy cricket remain firmly enthroned.

SkyView Boys Cricket Week

Results – Final

Mwiri 116/9 Kauga 91/6 in 20 overs

Mwiri won by 25 runs

Talking Point

Unbeaten Run. Mwiri’s perfect record throughout the tournament was built on discipline, depth, and leadership. From Olipa’s batting to Agaba’s bowling, the team always found answers under pressure. Even in defeat, players like Kauga’s Obele and Ntare’s Paul Asasira showed the competition’s depth. Okecho hailed the next generation as “promising talents who will keep Ugandan cricket thriving.”

Individual Awards

Best Batsman: Gerald Olipa (Mwiri) – 298 runs

Best Bowler: Paul Asasira (Ntare) – 18 wickets, Econ 3.81

Best Fielder: Shub Nayee (Shree Sahajand) – 9 dismissals

Best Wicketkeeper: Robert Owili (Kauga) – 12 dismissals

Player of the Series: Jackson Asiku (Kauga) – 17 wickets, 138 runs

Numbers - Mwiri’s Record

• 20 national titles (most successful school)

• Unbeaten in 2025 edition

Last Seven Winners

2017 – Jinja Secondary School

2018 – Busoga College Mwiri

2019 – Busoga College Mwiri

2020 & 21 – Not held (Covid-19)

2022 – Busoga College Mwiri

2023 – Jinja Secondary School

2024 - Jinja Secondary School