Underdogs or unbowed, Uganda face Zimbabwe in epic opener

HARARE. Grudge Match. It doesn’t get bigger than this. Uganda, ranked 21st in the world, step onto the hallowed turf of Harare Sports Club this afternoon to face the hosts and Africa’s highest-ranked side, Zimbabwe (No. 12), in a fixture loaded with history, pride and unfinished business.

For Zimbabwe, this is about payback. Two years ago in Windhoek, Uganda pulled off the unthinkable—beating the Chevrons by five wickets in the qualifiers and booking a first-ever ticket to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA & West Indies last year.

That stung, and Zimbabwe’s players, from Sikandar Raza to the returning duo of Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor, have spoken of setting the record straight on home soil.

Mature side

But Uganda are no longer wide-eyed novices. Seven survivors from that historic campaign return, battle-hardened and hungry to prove that 2023 was no flash in the pan.

The squad has blended youth with experience – eight new faces including 20-year-old Joseph Baguma’s guile with the ball, stylish Raghav Dhawan’s steady hands at the top, and skipper Riazat Ali Shah’s leadership offer a nucleus that can hold its own even against Test opposition.

“We tasted the good life at the World Cup and we want it again,” said Shah. “Our fans have travelled, our spirits are high. We’ll play hard cricket.”

Talking pedigree

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, enter as favourites and with a noisy 12th man behind them. Raza has demanded bravery, while the pace of Blessing Muzarabani and the artistry of Richard Ngarava will test every crack in Uganda’s batting. The Chevrons also have insurmountable firepower from willow-wielders; Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe ‘Lord’ Marumani, Brian Bennet and Tashinga Musekiwa.

But the Cricket Cranes know, it is going to be one ball and one moment at a time and a win here could tilt the tournament in their favour.

For all the odds stacked against them, Uganda relish the role of underdogs. As coach Abhay Sharma insists: “If we take care of processes, the results will take care of themselves.”

Friday is pivotal for either side and it won’t be easy. It is going to be the mother of all battles.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Friday – Opening Fixtures

10.30am: Namibia vs. Kenya - Harare Sports Club

10.30am: Nigeria vs. Malawi - Takashinga CC Oval

2.50pm: Uganda vs. Zimbabwe - Harare Sports Club

2.50pm: Tanzania vs. Botswana - Takashinga CC Oval

OTHER GROUP B MATCHES FOR UGANDA

Sept 28: Uganda vs. Tanzania – Takashinga, 10.30am

Sept 30: Uganda vs. Botswana – Takashinga, 10.30am

UGANDA - PROBABLE XI

Riazat Ali Shah (captain), Joseph Baguma, Dinesh Nakrani Maganlal, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani Ravilal, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Juma Miyaji, Cosmas Kyewuta, Sumeet Verma, Cyrus Kakuru Super Sub: Frank Nsubuga





Talking Point

CROWD FACTOR

Batting Test. Uganda’s bowlers, led by Henry Ssenyondo and Alpesh Ramjani, have often done the heavy lifting, but runs from the top order will be the difference in Harare. Dhawan, Robinson Obuya and Sumeet Verma must anchor the innings against Zimbabwe’s fiery pace. The Harare Sports Club is unforgiving. With the Castle Corner expected to be a wall of noise, Uganda’s ability to stay composed under pressure will reveal whether they have truly matured as a World Cup side.