Unique Girls Cricket Week set for Soroti

Following the script from the Boys Cricket Week, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) are going away from Kampala, for the first time, for the Girls Cricket Week with Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) fittingly given the hosting rights.

SCA are without doubt UCA’s favourites – the former having churned out tens of talents that currently represent Uganda both at the U-19 level (Baby Victoria Pearls) and senior level (Victoria Pearls).

Debutant host

This year’s edition – the 19th – runs from May 6-13 at four grounds; Teso College Aloet (two), Soroti City Oval and the hosting St Mary’s Girls’ Secondary School - Madera.

UCA have worked overtime in the last couple of months to erect astro turf wickets in Soroti City and the 15 schools in the fray will know their preliminary enemies after the pre-tournament technical meeting at Madera Saturday.

Olila are defending champions and will be the hunted when the biggest girls’ event bowls off proper on Sunday morning. The teams will be pooled in two groups with the top three per group progressing to the ‘Super Six’ whereas the others fall off into the ‘Placement Playoffs’. The top four in the Super Six will play in the semifinals. The top team locks horns with the fourth in the first semifinal whereas second and third will face off in the second last four encounter. The playoff finals are scheduled for May 13 in the hugely anticipated event that will have no less than 43 Twenty20 matches.

Gradual growth

“Last year we had nine schools as we emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic,” disclosed Tournament Director Davis Turinawe.

“No we have more numbers and have a new venue. We have been in Kampala since the inception of women’s cricket in 2001 and the timing is right to take the game elsewhere. This will inspire more girls and hopefully we will continue to rotate in the coming years.”

SCA chairman Felix Musana, who is the leader of the Local Organising Committee, is full of belief that this could turn out to be the best-ever national girls’ cricket championship.

“This is a great opportunity for Soroti City to showcase its potential in hosting national events. Aside from promoting cricket, the event provides a platform for young girls to showcase their talents in the sport. I urge all the residents of Soroti to come out in large numbers,” said Musana.