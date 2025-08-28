Victoria Pearls backed to shine in Namibia

Uganda’s senior women’s national cricket team - The Victoria Pearls - were yesterday morning officially flagged off for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Windhoek, Namibia, with a rousing send-off at the National Council of Sports (NCS) headquarters in Lugogo.

The flag-off was presided over by Milton Chebet, NCS’s new Assistant General Secretary (Technical), flanked by Sarah Chelangat, NCS’ cricket desk officer, and Evelyn Kabongerwa Shinyekwa, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) CEO.

Keys to success

Chelangat, a strong advocate for women in sport, reminded the players that “discipline and perseverance are the keys to success.” Chebet, officiating his first team send-off, told the Pearls: “You are the first team I have flagged, so go make history. Fly the Ugandan flag high, be disciplined, leave a mark and return with success.”

UCA CEO Shinyekwa emphasised the faith placed in the players: “You are the best selected out of many. We have fully backed and funded you — now go proudly represent this nation.”

Captain Janet Mbabazi struck a tone of readiness: “The training is done; now it’s time to deliver. We’ll follow the processes and the coaches’ tactics. Our team is well balanced, and reaching the Global Qualifier is our ultimate goal.”

Fearless cricket

Coach Deus Muhumuza echoed her optimism: “We have played 66 games, including simulations, to prepare. The batting is sharper, the bowling is versatile, and the leadership has helped steady the youngsters. We are ready to express fearless cricket.”

The team leaves this morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines and will have a day to acclimatize before their first game against Tanzania at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek.

Uganda, ranked 17th globally, are in Group B alongside Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania. The top teams from each group out of the eight nations will progress to semifinals with the finalists advancing to the Global Qualifier, the final gateway to the 2026 T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Tournament: ICC Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier

Dates: Aug 31 – Sept 6, 2025

Venue: Windhoek, Namibia

Countries: Kenya, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Nigeria, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania & Uganda

Group B fixtures (Uganda):

Aug 31: vs. Tanzania, 2.50pm

Sept 1: vs. Rwanda, 2.50pm

Sept 3: vs. Kenya, 2.50pm

Squad – Victoria Pearls to Namibia