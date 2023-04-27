Victoria Pearls break duck at Capricorn Series

Team Uganda celebrated her first victory at the Capricorn Women’s Twenty20 Series after a three-wicket over Hong Kong on Thursday but the batting frailties never went away in Namibia.

Coaches Lawrence Ssematimba and Lawrence Ssempijja still needed to grit their teeth and at times, grimaced with heads in their palms before the Victoria Pearls chased down a low target of 69 runs for a loss of seven wickets at the United Ground in Windhoek.

Surely, a better batting outfit needed fewer batters to chase that target, implying the batting of Consy Aweko and company is still lacking.

However, they still take the plaudits for fielding incredibly and restricting the Asian opponents to 68-10 after the allotted overs.

Only Hong Kong skipper Kary Chan backed up her own decision to bat first with 17 runs coming off her 28-ball innings.

“Too many dots. Uganda bowl and field well. We didn’t have enough in our battery to beat them,” Chan later admitted.

Uganda’s captain Aweko had led what had seemed to be an onslaught with figures of 3/10 and Evelyn Anyipo raking in 2/14 yet the batting show at the top of the order could have swung the game back to Hong Kong.

“We bowled very well and fielded well. The batting didn’t come to our expectation,” said Aweko.

“ We need to go back and work and look to improve. The batters were trying to use their shots to go for shots in their zones. It didn’t work out but they know what to do,” she added.

Uganda reeled at 10-3 midway the third over with opener Proscovia Alako and Stephannie Nampiina departed for ducks.

Janet Mbabazi appeared to create stability with 11 off 18 including a boundary only for pressure to get to her shot selection.

Rita Musamali added 10 off 15 but Phiona Kulume calmed nerves at the end, making a winning knock of 15* off 21 to seal the encounter with six overs to spare.

Uganda will face UAE again and Namibia on Saturday with ample dust to clean off their bats.

QUADRANGULAR CAPRICORN T20 SERIES



Result

Hong Kong 68/10 Uganda 72/7

(Uganda won by 3 wickets)

United Arab Emirates 120/6 Uganda 70/10

(United Arab Emirates Women won by 50 runs)



Saturday fixtures

UAE vs. Uganda, 11:30am

Uganda vs. Namibia, 3:30pm



