Victoria Pearls breeze past Rwanda in opener

Captain Consy Aweko and all-rounders Janet Mbabazi and Stephanie Nampiina were the main architects as Uganda stormed to a seven-wicket triumph over Rwanda in the opening match of the Victoria Series on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned event is of equal importance to the five teams; Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uganda in the fray as it has precious global ranking points.

Uganda ranked at 21 got the better of their ‘little sisters’ Rwanda (26) in emphatic fashion; the latter didn’t win any period in the game save for the pre-match toss when Diane Marie Bimenyimana called right and there was never any glimmer of hope for victory.

Uganda were so dominant; they had Rwanda in spot of bother as early as the third over with two wickets down for eight runs. The squeeze thereafter continued with Leonard Nhamburo’s ladies on 3 for 31 in 11 overs. When they looked to up the ante, they lost the last seven wickets for 30 runs with Victoria Pearls’ bowling arsenal restricting them to 61.

Playing to plan

“Our plans went well today, the bowlers stuck to their tasks and the batters especially Mbabazi and Nampiina ensured the result for us. Overall, it was a good day for us; hopefully, we keep up the momentum. We also thank the fans who took time off work to come to spend the day with us and we hope they can cheer for us the whole week,” said captain Consy Aweko who returned figures of 2 for 9 in her spell of 4 overs.

Mbabazi (28* off 33) and Nampiina (18 off 25) earned their stripes with an innings-repairing 40-run partnership for the third stand after Uganda lost young Proscovia Alako for a golden duck and wicketkeeper Kevin Awino for 2 to reel at 17 runs for 2 wickets in 3.3 overs.

But former captain Immaculate Nakisuyi ensured there was no further shine taken off Victoria Pearls' victory with a boundary to get off the mark that made certain the win in 11.1 overs – with 53 balls remaining.

Individual shifts

“I am happy with my contribution but credit goes to my teammates for the good shift in the field. We knew Rwanda would not be an easy side to tackle but this victory sets up well and we want to make sure we are in the final on Sunday.”

In the first game of the weeklong tourney, UAE captain Chaya Mughal stroked 24 off 19 and picked one wicket for 18 runs in four overs to guide her side to a somewhat nervy 15-run victory over a new-look Kenyan outfit.

“Today's (Tuesday) game was not so easy for us, Kenya did well with the ball and maybe a bit of inexperience let them down in the chase but we were certain that if we scored at least 80 we would have a chance of winning the game because we have been in these situations a lot of time. We shall take the win today and hope we keep improving as a team,” said Player of the Match Mughal, whose team will be fully tested by Tanzania this morning. Rwanda and Kenya meet in the day’s last blitz.

VICTORIA SERIES 2023

Results

UAE 84/9 Kenya 69 all out

UAE won by 15 runs

Rwanda 61 all out Uganda 62/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Fixtures – Wednesday

9.30am: UAE vs. Tanzania