Victoria Pearls draw first blood in Capricorn Eagles Series Opener

The Victoria Pearls, began their Capricorn Eagles Series campaign in dramatic fashion, clinching a narrow two-run victory over hosts Namibia in the tour opener played at the High Performance Oval yesterday evening.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Uganda found themselves in early trouble, struggling to 19/1 by the end of the powerplay and 31/3 at the halfway mark of the innings. The early dismissals of Janet Mbabazi (5) and Immaculate Nakisuuyi (0) put Uganda under pressure.

However, a crucial fourth-wicket stand between Esther Iloku (47 off 54 balls) and Stephanie Nampiina (33) steadied the ship. The duo combined for a 56-run fourth-wicket partnership that lifted Uganda to a defendable 98/5 in 20 overs, despite a tidy spell from Namibia’s Wilka Mwatile, who finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs.

Pivotal stages

Namibia’s chase began confidently, posting nine runs in the opening over. But Uganda struck back, claiming wickets at regular intervals to stifle the run flow. Namibia’s Manuel Bianca (20) and Wilka (18) offered resistance, but both were run out at pivotal stages of the chase.

With Namibia needing 10 runs off the final over, tension reached fever pitch. After a no-ball on the last delivery allowed Namibia to reduce the equation to 4 runs off the final ball, Uganda held their nerve to seal a memorable win by just two runs.

Uganda’s bowling unit was led by Sarah Akiteng, whose masterful spell of 3/6 in 4 overs at an economy rate of just 1.5 proved decisive. Her contribution, along with sharp spells from Consy Aweko (0/11 in 4) and Nakisuuyi (0/24 in 4), anchored Uganda’s defence.

Despite narrowly missing out on a half-century, Esther Iloku was named Player of the Match for her match-winning knock. Reflecting on her performance, Iloku said:

“We had a plan when Stephanie joined me in the middle. We aimed for 105, but even though we fell short, I’m proud to have contributed to the team’s win.”

Special applause

Vice-captain Janet Mbabazi praised Iloku’s effort and Uganda’s disciplined bowling unit:

“Despite the early setbacks, Esther stood tall. I’m proud of her, and our spinners – Akiteng, Consy, and Immaculate – were brilliant in the final overs.”

Both teams displayed solid fielding performances, with Namibia’s Arrasta Diergaardt drawing applause for a stunning catch. Uganda’s players and staff extended gratitude to their fans following the match for their continued support from home.

Capricorn Eagles Series

Result - Game One:

Uganda 98/5 (20 Overs) Namibia 96/6 (20 Overs)

Uganda won by 2 runs

Player of the Match: Esther Iloku (47 off 54 & 1 catch)