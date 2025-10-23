Victoria Pearls hustle and flow amid critics roar

It’s not lost on Victoria Pearls coach Deus Muhumuza and his assistant Brian Masaba that the voices from the terraces — and social media — have grown louder since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Windhoek last September.

Critics have come out punching and saying the team looks “stagnant, fearful, and unadventurous,” calling for a bolder approach and fresher selections.

But Muhumuza, who took charge of the reins from Lawrence Ssematimba, insists the process is working — even if the victories haven’t been emphatic.

Key indicators

“There’s a very big improvement,” said Muhumuza after Uganda took a 2-0 series lead with a four-wicket win over Canada yesterday.

“They have the skill set, but now it’s about awareness and consistency. We’re doing the work of many years in a short time, and these games help us test just that.”

He adds that players are now setting their own fields, improving strike rotation, and mastering responsibility at key phases of the game — a step forward from the hesitant displays that haunted previous tournaments.

“We don’t play the opposition; we play the conditions. When we respect the game, it respects us,” Muhumuza added, stressing that the focus remains on building a sustainable style rather than chasing short-term applause.

Amuge sets, Nakisuuyi steadies

After Kevin Amuge’s heroics (3/17) in Monday’s seven-wicket win over Canada, Uganda followed it up with another composed performance in Game Two yesterday morning — though it required nerve and grit.

Bowling first again, Uganda restricted Canada to 82/6 in 20 overs, thanks to disciplined spells from Amuge (2/20) and Naume Jane Amongin (2/10). In reply, Immaculate Nakisuuyi’s patient 37 off 57 balls guided the Pearls to 83/6 in 19 overs, sealing a four-wicket win for a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Nakisuuyi, who was named Player of the Match, acknowledged the learning curve the team faces.

“We’re playing opposition that’s new to us,” she said. “We just have to take it one game at a time. Maybe in the next games we’ll bat first if we win the toss — but for now, the goal is to build partnerships and rotate the strike.”

Her words reflect a measured confidence — one that the team hopes will soon translate into more aggressive, confident cricket.

Building consistency

Muhumuza’s message is clear: this phase is about consistency over chaos. His focus on structure, game awareness, and responsibility is evident even in how the Pearls manage tight chases or defend modest totals.

“If you’ve followed us since January, you’ll see a big difference,” he emphasized. “We are now playing our 84th game of the season and we want to see how consistently the girls can do the good things — bowlers setting their own fields, batters maintaining strike rates above 90. That’s progress.”

With Uganda ranked 18th in the world and Canada 33rd, the expectation is victory. Yet the greater battle is internal — forging a side that can bat beyond fear, bowl with clarity, and field with confidence.

Uganda are also using this series to prepare for the newly initiated ICC Women’s Emerging Trophy for the top eight women Associate nations that will be hosted in Thailand next month.

VICTORIA SERIES 2025

Canada 67/10 | Uganda 68/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Canada 82/6 | Uganda 83/6

Uganda won by 4 wickets

Uganda lead Best of Five Series 2–0

UPCOMING FIXTURES – LUGOGO OVAL

Thursday, Oct 23: 3rd T20I (10am)

Friday, Oct 24: 4th T20I (10am)

Sunday, Oct 26: 5th T20I (10am)

TALKING POINT |